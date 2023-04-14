Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Rok Uwog Shrine Guide

Rok Uwog Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is one of the Shrines in the Arctic region of the Hebra. As you get inside, you’ll have to complete a challenge called Power of the Reach involving a set of puzzles. Collect all the Korok seeds near the Rok Uwog shrine in Zelda BOTW, as they will significantly help you. Now let’s talk about how you can find and complete the Rok Uwog shrine in BOTW.

Rok Uwog Shrine location

Finding the Rok Uwog shrine is not that difficult of a task. All you have to do is find the Pikidia Stone Grove, and you will see the Shrine. The map below will help you quickly find the Rok Uwog Shrine in Zelda BOTW.

A mountain cave is located near it; your goal is to reach it. The Frozen tundra of the Hebra region is an excellent challenge to the players. It would be best to acquire defensive tools such as Snowquill Tunic to survive these harsh conditions. Do not forget to consume food that offers resistance against the cold winds.

Here’s a list of locations of all Korok Seeds near Rok Uwog Shrine in Zelda BOTW:

Remember that you must break the ice blocks and reveal the sparkles. When the ice melts, you will get an Hebra Korok Seed. These locations in Rok Uwog Shrine are:

In the North-northeast direction

In the Southeast direction

In the Southwest Direction

Zelda Breath of the Wild Rok Uwog Shrine walkthrough

The first task as you enter the Rok Uwog Shrine is to unlock a door that is present to the right, just near the entrance of the Shrine. Once you enter this room, you will find a treasure box in the northeast corner. After that, to enter the next room burn the dry leaves.

Once you enter the second room, you’ll have to fight and defeat a Guardian Scout in Zelda’s Breath of the Wild. Then, using Magnesis, make a pathway by lowering the ramp to your level. You will encounter another Guardian Scout while moving down these ramps. Once you defeat him as well, you’ll come across another gateway.

Now you can use the metal block again to enter the room you visit first. In the first room, grab the block and release it into a hole present in the left position of the chest. After this, run back to the second room again and reach the second doorway.

But there’s one problem: To enter the room, you must open this gate first. You need to change the position of two barrels there. You can use Magnesis and metal block to help you out in this. Get the key from the chest just on your right hand.

Climb the ladder and open the chest above in Zelda Breath of the Wild. The chest contains a Drillshaft. After that, you can use the key to unlock the door. Now all three puzzles are solved, and you can obtain another Spirit Orb from the Monk of Rok Uwog in Zelda BOTW.