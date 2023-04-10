How To Remove Rust From Weapons In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild took the horrible approach of adding weapon durability, where your weapons break away after using them for a while. Not just that, even some weapons you find in the Zelda Breath of the Wild have rust. This rust makes weapons practically useless, and to use these weapons in Zelda Breath of the Wild, you will need to remove their rust.

Fortunately, there is a way that you can use to remove rust from weapons in Zelda Breath of the Wild. This guide will help you learn how to remove the rust from any shields or weapons you find in the game.

How to remove rust from weapons in Zelda BOTW

All the rusted weapons and shields in Zelda Breath of the Wild are incredibly fragile and deal almost no damage, so why carry them? You can remove the rust from these weapons and make them new again.

To remove the rust and renovate your rusted weapons, you need to find an Octorok in Zelda Breath of the Wild, specifically a Rock Octorok. When you get near the Rock Octorok, the enemy will start inhaling air, preparing to throw a rock at Link. When the Octorok does this, you must throw your weapon into the Rock Octorok’s mouth. Octorok chew your weapon, then spit it out good as new.

Like weapons, your shield in Zelda Breath of the Wild will also have rust. You cannot throw shields like other weapons, so you need to get close to the Rock Octorok.

When you see the Rock Octorok opening its mouth, you must get close and drop your Shield just before it. This way, it will get stuck into the Rock Octorok mouth, and you will get the rust-free shield in Zelda Breath of the Wild. As before, the Rock Octorok will chew and then spit out the Shield, good as new.

Every time you get a Rock Octorok to refresh your weapon, you get it back in either the Traveler’s, Soldier’s or Knight’s category. The category is randomly selected as the Octorok chews on your weapon.

You can only use the Rock Octorok to get your weapons rust-free. All other Octorok types, such as Forest, Sky, Snow, Water and Treasure Octoroks, are useless.

Rock Octoroks location

Rock Octoroks in Zelda Breath of the Wild are in mountainous regions and surrounding volcanos. You can find plenty of Octoroks in Death Mountains and Gerudo Highlands.

When you are trying to feed your weapon to the Rock Octorok, you might accidentally hit the enemy, so you should throw your weapon near his face instead of directly aiming for the mouth.