Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Raqa Zunzo Shrine Guide

Zelda: Breath of the Wild keeps mixing things up to come up with new and interesting ideas for its side quests. One such brilliant quest is to find the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Raqa Zunzo Shrine. Raqa Zunzo is among 43 unique shrines with their own quests to access them. The reward for completing this main shrine is a spirit orb.

Where to find Zelda Breath of the Wild Raqa Zunzo Shrine

To make the Raqa Zunzo shrine appear, you first need to complete another quest. Raqa Zunzo shrine is located at the end of the “Undefeated Champ” quest in the Gerudo Desert region of Zelda BOTW. Go to the Southeast of Gerudo Town to reach the Sand-Seal rally. From here you can start the shrine quest.

How to complete the Undefeated Champ quest in Zelda BOTW

To find the Undefeated Champ shrine quest in Zelda BOTW, meet two Gerudo ladies standing beneath some palm trees. Talking to Shabonne will start the “Undefeated Champ” shrine quest. The objective of this quest is to participate in a Sand-Seal race and pass through 8 checkpoints without hitting anything or falling from the sled. You need to pay 50 rupees every time you want to attempt this race.

This is a very simple race. You need to beat Tali’s time which is 1 minute and 30 seconds. Keep spamming the A button to gain more and more speed. You will pass through the first four checkpoints (marked by arches with red flags) without any obstacles in the path.

The first obstacle appears before the fifth checkpoint. Slow down a bit to avoid hitting the rocks. Look out for the falling boulders before the sixth checkpoint. The first set of boulders will fall from the left and the second one from the right. Just keep on the opposite sides of the boulders to complete the sixth checkpoint.

The seventh checkpoint has a lot of Lizalfos which will attack you. Keep moving in zigzag fashion to avoid ranged attacks. Ignore the ones following you and keep dashing toward the eighth and final checkpoint. If you follow these guidelines, you will be able to complete this race in under 1 minute and 30 seconds with some time to spare.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The reward for winning the Sand Seal race is a glowing orb. Place this orb inside a receptacle right next to it. This will make Raqa Zunzo Shrine appear and complete the “Undefeated Champs” shrine quest.

Upon entering Raqa Zunzo Shrine in Zelda BOTW, you will be greeted by a blessing from the Monk. There is nothing else to do to complete the shrine as the quest was the trial of the shrine.

Collect Radiant Shield with 35 defense from a treasure chest in the middle of the room. You don’t need to do anything else. Simply interact with Monk Raqa Zunzo in Zelda BOTW to receive a Spirit Orb.