Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Muwo Jeem Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Muwo Jeem shrine is one of the eight shrines players can find in the Faron region. You need to beat a combat trial to complete this shrine in Zelda BOTW. The boss you face in this shrine is not that easy to beat. We have prepared this guide to help you beat the boss and complete the Muwo Jeem shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Muwo Jeem Shrine location

You will come across the Muwo Jeem Shrine on the Cape Cales cliff, near the coast of the Necluda Sea.

This shrine is not hard to find; you can easily access it as it will be on a cliff near the coast.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Muwo Jeem Shrine walkthrough

The Zelda BOTW Muwo Jeem shrine will be offering a combat trial. The trial is called “A Modest Test Of Strength.” Enter the combat arena in the next room to start the trial. The enemy you will fight is a Guardian Scout III. The Guardian will be armed with a Guardian Shield and a Guardian Axe. You have to deplete its 1500 HP to kill him.

First Phase

In the initial phase, the Guardian in Zelda BOTW will attack you with his axe and block your attack with its shield. He will also charge at you while spinning both of its weapons. You can avoid this attack by running around him or hiding behind a pillar.

If he strikes at the pillar while spinning, he will get dizzy, providing you an excellent chance to counter him. Don’t try to fight him at the front; he will mostly block your attacks with his shield. Instead, try to go around him and attack at its rear.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Second Phase

In the second phase, he will anchor to the floor, then spin while shooting a laser beam. If caught in this attack, you might lose all your HP. So, don’t try to engage with him when he is spinning with its laser. Keep a safe distance from the Guardian or hide behind the pillar.

A simple technique to defeat Guardian in Zelda BOTW is to equip yourself with fire and ice arrows. When he charges to attack you, you can shoot an ice arrow at him to break his attack and freeze him for a while. Then you can shoot a fire arrow to deal good damage to him.

Final Phase

In the last phase, when his HP is almost over, he will aim at you no matter where you move while loading a very powerful laser pulse. He will then shoot the laser pulse at you four times. This attack is difficult to avoid because he can shoot you far away.

You can avoid this attack while sprinting around him when he starts to shoot laser pulses. When you defeat him, you can pick both of its weapons. Afterward, head into the next room to open the Muwo Jeem Shrine chest in Zelda BOTW. You will find a Royal Bow from the chest. Then go to the site of Muwo Jeem Monk in Zelda BOTW and interact with him. He will grant you a spirit orb.