In Zelda: Breath of the Wild you can perform various activities like cooking, gliding, etc. One of these activities is cooking which requires you to light a fire. A fire can also be used to warm you in cold weather, so it has some survivability potential as well. The question, therefore, is how to light a fire in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

To address that, we have mentioned all the ways you can use to light a fire easily in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How to light a fire in Zelda: BOTW

Torch or Tree Branch

You can start a fire by using an existing fire in Zelda: BOTW. For this, first lay down a pile of wood you wish to light. Then, equip a torch and swipe it on the existing fire.

After your torch is lit, you can proceed towards the piles of wood you assembled and then swipe that fiery torch on those piles.

This in turn will create a fire campsite where you can sit and rest in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In case you don’t have a torch in your inventory, then you can use tree branches in a similar manner and light the wood to make a fire. However, tree branches burn faster and last shorter than torches in the game.

Fire Arrows

Fire Arrows can also be used to light a fire in Breath of the Wild. Simply equip them and shoot them at a pile of wood to ignite them and start a fire.

You can get Fire Arrows from chests in Zelda: BOTW. For that, you can travel North to the Temple of Time. There you will encounter a skull-shaped cave rock along with some nasty goblins guarding it.

Make quick work of the goblins and after that, you can simply open the chest to receive 5 Fire Arrows in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Similarly, if you don’t have any fire arrows then you can make do by turning simple arrows into fiery ones as well. For that, you can simply knock an arrow with an existing fire, which in turn will turn it into a fire arrow.

After that you can target the woodpile and fire the arrow to light a fire in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Flint

You can create a fire if you have Flint in your inventory. Flint can be obtained when you blast an ore inside of a mountain in the game. Place the flint near the wood pile.

Then you can simply proceed to strike the flint with a metal weapon, this will produce sparks and you will end up making a fire in Zelda: BOTW.

Bomb Arrow

You can also use a Bomb Arrow to light a fire in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. To do so, you can target the grass area next to the wood pile and then proceed to shoot the Bomb Arrow next.

This will result in producing a fire in Zelda: Breath of the Wild which will ignite the wood pile.

Fire Weapon

You can create fire using fire weapons especially the Flame Sword in Zelda: BOTW. After equipping the weapon make your way to the wooden pile and strike it with the sword. With this, you will be able to light a fire with relative ease in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Red Chuchu Jelly

To light a fire, place the Red Chuchu Jelly next to the wood pile in Zelda: BOTW. After that, you can simply target the Red Chuchu jelly from a distance and fire an arrow at it.

Upon interacting with the arrow, the Red Chuchu jelly will explode and the wooden pile next to it will catch fire.

If you don’t have any red chuchu jelly, then you can convert regular (blue) chuchu jelly. Simply toss the blue chuchu jelly onto an open flame and it will turn into the red chuchu jelly.

Use Lightening

This method requires a rainy day to work in Zelda: BOTW. So, during rainy days, you can place a metal weapon next to a pier.

The metal weapon will act as a conductor and when lightning strikes that particular weapon, it will end up creating a fire which you can use later in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.