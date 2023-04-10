Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Lanno Kooh Shrine Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild Lanno Kooh Shrine is one of the 120 ancient shrines throughout Hyrule. Unlike other shrines, Lanno Kooh Shrine is one of the easiest to complete since there are no puzzles. Only entering the shrine makes you worthy of the Lanno Kooh’s blessings.

Lanno Kooh shrine in Zelda BOTW is also known as the frozen water shrine. This is because of the cold water following in the Hebra Falls. The only tricky part in completing this Shrine is reaching it. There are two methods to reach it.

We’ll explain both methods in detail in this guide so that you can choose the best option in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Lanno Kooh Shrine location

Lanno Kooh shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is northeast of the Tabantha Frontier under a rock formation, downriver of the Hebra Headspring, and Hebra falls in an underwater cave.

Link can access the shrine by walking alongside the river bank following the flow of current from Hebra Falls until he sees a bright glowing orange cave with a textured glow. However, reaching the shrine is not as easy as it seems.

Swimming under the frozen water

The first way to reach the shrine is by swimming through the cold, freezing water surrounding the Shrine. However, doing so will deplete about 7.5 pieces of hearts due to the shallow temperature of the surroundings.

If you don’t want your hearts to deplete, you can use two ice blocks that you can set up using Cryonis. It allows one to freeze water into a large cuboid block on command in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

After successfully swimming through the river, the Link will reach the shrine and can quickly enter the shrine.

Riding a tree

If you don’t want your heart to deplete, try this alternative. This one is a bit technical but faster and more straightforward. To ride the tree, go near Hebra Falls area of Zelda BOTW and search for standing trees.

You will find two of them. Cut both of them with your sword while facing toward the tree. As soon as you cut them, sprint towards the waterfall and stand on the edge, waiting for both trees to drop from the waterfall.

Right when the tree falls from the waterfall, jump and open your parachute and try to land on the tree. After landing on the tree, wait for it to take you straight to where the Lanno Kooh Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is without taking any damage whatsoever. Once you reach there, enter the shrine.

Zelda Breath of The Wild Lanno Kooh shrine walkthrough

As soon as you enter the Shrine, you will receive the message, “You have proven yourself worthy by entering the shrine.” The shrine does not contain a puzzle. Mere entrance is enough to complete the trial of Lanno Kooh in Zelda BOTW.

After receiving the message, you just have to walk straight to the chest in front of you and claim the golden rupee. Afterward, talk to the Monk, and then the Monk will bless the Link with the Spirit Orb and disappear.

The Spirit Orb can increase the number of hearts or stamina wheel. Walk back to the entrance, and you will find enemies outside the Zelda Breath of the Wild Lanno Kooh Shrine. Kill them, and if you used the tree to reach the Shrine, you could use them to get back on the land by kicking them into the river and riding on them.

If you swim under the river, as mentioned above, you will lose hearts; however, after receiving the Spirit Orb, all the hearts will be restored, but you will have to swim again to reach the land.