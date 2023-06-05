Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Kah Mael Shrine Guide

The Zelda Breath of the Wild Kah Mael Shrine revolves around the correct use of Magnesis, so do it once you have learned to use it. As you reach the Shrine location, you will find that the Shrine is hidden deep inside the hole covered by the slab.

Although it’s an easy and short shrine, you still have to do much effort, and the Monk rewards your effort with a Spirit Orb. This Zelda BOTW guide aims to help you discover the Kah Mael Shrine and have complete information regarding how to finish it.

Kah Mael Shrine location

Kah Mael Shrine in Zelda Breatth of the Wild is a Lanayru Region’s Ancient Shrine on Tingel Island. Unlike most Shrines in BOTW, including some DLC shrines, you don’t need to defeat enemies to access this Shrine.

As you reach the location, you will not find the Shrine. You need to lift the slab to access it. To move the slab, you can use the Octorok Ballons and Stasis. Stasis will freeze the slab, and then you can use the Octorok Balloons to move the slab upward and float. This way, you can slide and jump into the hole to access the Kah Mael Shrine.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Kah Mael shrine walkthrough

As you enter the Shrine, you will see some steps towards your left and right and a scale. You need to jump on the scale by climbing the stairs on the left. Standing here, as you look up, you will spot a large metal block on the platform. Two thin ropes are holding this platform.

Hit the ropes using the arrow, and the platform will break, and the large metal box will fall over the scale’s side and push you upward in the sky. When at the highest point, use a glider and fly to the treasure chest, which you can unlock to get a Diamond in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

After this, you must approach the Monk and talk to her to finish the Kah Mael Shrine in Zelda BOTW. You can do this by moving the block to the other side of the scale. Magnesis will help you to move the metal blocks.

You will be again pushed high up in the air; this time, use a glider and fly to the Monk. Speaking to the Monk will finish the Kah Mael Shrine and reward you with a Spirit Orb in Zelda BOTW.