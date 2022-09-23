How To Get Spell Knight Armor In Skyrim

Spell Knight Armor was available earlier through the Creation Club, but now you can get it by completing the “Crypt of the Heart” quest in the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim.

It has three variants you can find during the quest. This guide will cover all details about finding all three variants of the Spell Knight Armor in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Where is the Spell Knight Armor located in Skyrim?

We have already told you that all three variations of the Spell Knight Armor are available through the Crypt of the Heart quest. Now let’s jump into the detail of how you can start this quest in Skyrim.

Crypt of the Heart

To start the quest, first travel to the City of Markarth. Once here, you must enter the Silver-Blood Inn and take the right path.

Here you will see a door right next to the stairs going up. Enter it, and the Crypt of the Heart book is on the table. Read this book, and the quest will start.

Look for Knight’s Ghost

Your first objective is to look for Knight’s ghost in the area south of Markarth. We will recommend you to fast travel to Dushnikh Yal.

Here you will find a bridge. In the center of the bridge, you will see the Red Mountain Flower. But before picking that up, you must take out the enemies there.

Once you have taken out the enemies, pick up the flower, and a Ghost Knight will appear. Just follow it, and it will take you where he was buried.

You will also encounter some bandits there, and taking them out will allow you to loot two variants of the Spell Knight Armor: Iron Spell Knight Armor and Steel Spell Knight Armor.

You will find Forsworn Shaman’s Note while looting the bandit’s bodies. Now you have to read the note, and you will get the next objective in which you have to search the Karthspire for the Stolen heart.

Search Karthspire for Stolen Heart

Fast travel to the Soljund’s Sinkhole and take out a couple of bandits. After taking them out, you will find the Corrupted Human Heart inside a bowl. Take the heart back to the Knight’s Tomb.

Select the Return the Heart to the Knight’s Tomb option. This will complete the Crypt of the Heart quest, and you will get the Ebony Knight Armor as a reward.

There is an optional objective that you can complete for getting a high armor value Ebony Knight Armor Set in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Stats

While completing the quest, you will find three variants of the Spell Knight Armor Set. Below you will find base stats of all three variants of the Spell Knight Armor.

Iron Spell Knight armor

The base stats of the Iron Spell Knight Armor set are given below.

Armor Piece Armor Weight Value Iron Spell Knight Armor 29 30 275 Iron Spell Knight Helmet 19 5 200 Iron Spell Knight Boots 14 6 55 Iron Spell Knight Gauntlets 14 5 55

Steel Spell Knight armor

The base stats of the Steel Spell Knight Armor set are given below.

Armor Piece Armor Weight Value Steel Spell Knight Armor 35 35 350 Steel Spell Knight Gauntlets 16 4 75 Steel Spell Knight Boots 16 8 75 Steel Spell Knight Helmet 21 5 250

Ebony Spell Knight armor

The base stats of the Ebony Spell Knight Armor set are given below.