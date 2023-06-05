Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Hila Rao Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Hila Rao Shrine is also known as the Drifting Shrine. Seeing the sheer number of shrines spread across the entire Hyrule, finding and completing them can be a huge pain. Some of these shrines are located in the far corners of Hyrule. This guide will help you find and complete the Hila Rao Shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Hila Rao Shrine location

You can find the Hila Rao Shrine in the Dueling Peaks region of Hyrule. It is found along the region’s boundary, on the small island of Floret Sandbar east of Whistling Hill, next to the Eagus Bridge.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Hila Rao Shrine walkthrough

The shine’s main focus is crossing flowing water. The water flow makes it difficult for Link to swim across it. As you enter the shrine, a stream of water will be in front of you. On this stream, a wood platform will flow by periodically.

Use this to cross the stream and jump to the other side when the platform aligns with the path. Since the platform keeps moving, you must get on it before properly aligning.

Next, you need to cross a bigger stream, and this one, too, has three platforms flowing on it for you to use. They are not well aligned together, so make sure you map your path to the other side. Otherwise, you will get stuck if you fall in the stream.

After you cross the second stream, don’t run off ahead. Use Magnesis from the solid ground, and you’ll spot a shrine chest in Zelda Breath of the Wild inside the water. Pull it out and open it.

Next, you must use the Crynosis ability for the third and last stream. This stream has no drifting wood platforms, so you need to make your own. The stream is oval, and across the fence, there is a breakable wall. This stream also has a few explosive barrels and a Hilo Rao shrine chest floating in Zelda BOTW.

First, get the chest out using Magnesis and open it. Next, create an ice block in the stream using Crynosis and get on it. From here, you can either shoot the explosive barrels or use a bomb to break the breakable block blocking your path.

Lastly, follow the now-open path, and you will see the main Shrine Altar in front of you. Get the Spirit Orb and complete the Hila Rao or Drifting Shrine in Zelda BOTW.