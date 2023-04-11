Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Hia Miu Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Hia Miu Shrine is one of the Major Strength Test Shrines, which is situated in the farthest region of Hyrule. You must face a Guardian to complete the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hia Miu shrine. This guide will help you conquer this shrine and obtain the chest and the spirit orb.

Zelda BOTW Hia Miu Shrine location

The Hia Miu shrine can be found on the northwest side of the Hyrule Map and the Hebra region near the edge of a cliff of Icefall Foothills. Hia Miu is one of the 13 Shrines within the Hebra Region of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

The only challenging part of this shrine quest is its Scout Guardian, which possesses an axe, a halberd, a sword, and a standard guardian eye beam, making it more challenging.

The climate on the shrine’s premises is very cold, so make sure that Link has cold armor.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Hia Miu shrine walkthrough

Defeating the Scout Guardian is challenging and requires critical thinking and precise execution. Ensure that Link has the necessary weapons, most importantly guardian weapons like bows, arrows, shields, and food, since they are required for defeating the guardian.

Flurry Rush

After entering the shrine, the Zelda Breath of the Wild Scout Guardian will appear in front of Link. Initially, it gives straight hits with its spear and attacks with its battle axe and sword. You must dodge these shots at the right time and then do Flurry Rushes to give it maximum damage.

Dodge Whirling attack

After a few hits, the guardian will leap back and start a massive whirling attack on the Link. You will be finding nothing in between to take a cover of. So, you can use magnesis or cryosis to raise metal cubes between the Link and the guardian and cover yourself. You can then attack him when he is stunned in Zelda BOTW.

Aim for the eye

The scout guardian’s weak spot is its eye. Aim your attacks at its eye to deal maximum damage.

Updraft and attack

When its health is depleted, the guardian will jump back and fire a constant blue beam in a circle in Zelda Breath of the Wild. To counter this, you can hit an arrow on his eye or use the steam rising from the floor due to the maximum laser strength and glide or draft upwards to stun him with a plunging attack.

Finally, when the guardian reaches critical health, he will become immobile and turn blue, shooting blasts of a red laser beam at the Link after some charging intervals by absorbing energy. You need to keep track of the time of its charging. During its charging phase, you will have the time to raise a cover block and give him several massive smashes.

In the end, when the guardian is defeated, go ahead, and open the chest to obtain the Sapphire. Then head towards the monk, Hia Miu, who will reward you with the Spirit Orb in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Despite being a challenging quest, this Major Strength test is rewarding and worth doing.