How To Find Hearty Bass In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Hearty Bass in Zelda Breath of the Wild is a healing item in the form of fish that can help Link to heal as he faces different atrocities. In Legends of Zelda, as Link wakes up in an unknown world and starts to explore the world, he will face many challenges. Throughout the BOTW world, different enemies will attack Link and reduce his health.

In this Zelda BOTW guide, we will discuss in detail everything related to Hearty Bass. This will include information regarding where you can find Zelda Breath of the Wild Heart Bass and how to use them to heal yourself.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Heart Bass locations

Hearty Bass in Zelda BOTW is a large fish but fortunately found near the shoreline instead of diving deep into the water to find them. These are not rare resources; mostly Hearty Bass are in Akkala Highlands and West Neuclada. You can also find them swimming in Lake Floria and parts of Calora Lake. These locations are ideal spots for farming hearty bass in Zelda BOTW.

Apart from the location above, there are several challenges in Zelda Breath of the Wild which on completion give you Hearty basses as a reward and you can buy them from shops too.

Treasure Chests

During Mipha the Zora Princess in Chapter 2 and The Road Home, Besieged in Chapter 3, you will find 10x Hearty bass each in the treasure chests.

Shops

You can also purchase the Hearty Bass in Zelda BOTW from the Merchant Monda. He has three Hearty basses in stock, each costing 72 Rupees.

Quests

On completing the quest “The Hope of Lanayru” and “Lanayru Token of Gratitude,” you will get 20x Hearty bass each.

Other than these challenges, various levels will reward you with these Hearty Basses.

Hearty Bass uses in Zelda BOTW

Hearty Bass in the Legend of the Zelda BOTW is used to restore the Hearts that Link loses during fights. But you also use it for cooking and upgrading the Zora set.

As Link eats Hearty Bass, 2 Hearts are restored per fish, which is incredibly beneficial. The number of Hearts increased also depends on how the fish is eaten. If eaten raw, it will give 2 Hearts, but if Link cooks it, it will restore more Hearts.