Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Gambling Guide

There are a lot of mini-games in Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s open world to keep you entertained and distracted from monotonous tasks. One such game is Zelda: Breath of the Wild gambling. As in the words of the shop owner himself, “It is absolutely not illegal“.

You bet some rupees and in return, there is a chance to earn more than you initially bet. Rupees play an important role in upgrading your armor by unlocking Great Fairy Fountains. So, making a few extra rupees without working is never a bad idea. Right?

Where to find the gambling shop

Gambling Shop in Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be found inside Lurelin Village in Faron Region (West of Lanaryu and East to Gerudo Desert). Lurelin Village is located between Tuft Mountain and Gogobi Shore.

The gambling shop is in the Northeast corner of Lurelin Village and is shaped like a hut. On entering the shop, you will be welcomed by the Shopkeeper Cloyne enticing you about doubling your rupees.

How to gamble in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Clyone will explain the rules of gambling in Zelda BOTW to Link which are pretty simple. You bet some rupees and in turn, you get a chance to open one of the three treasure boxes at the end of the room (these are the secret boxes that can’t be opened permanently). You can either bet 10, 50 or 100 rupees.

For 10 rupees, the maximum reward is 20 rupees (red). If you gamble 50 rupees, you can win up to 100 rupees (silver). For 100 rupees, the reward is actually 3 times more, 300 rupees (gold). The minimum reward is one rupee (green).

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Gambling game in Zelda BOTW is totally luck based. There is no trick or science to this game. Rupees appear randomly in the treasure chests. Once you open a chest by playing a gambling game, the next order of rupees in the treasure chests is pre-determined by the game.

However, there is a little trick to always winning the gambling game in Zelda BOTW (sort of). Play one gambling game with Clyone using 100 rupees. Even if you win or lose, make a manual save point right there. Play another game. If you lose, reload the game and select another box. Repeat it to win 300 rupees.

Overwrite the save and repeat this whole process. It can be time-consuming, but it will stop you from losing those precious rupees and guarantee you +200 coins every time you gamble in Zelda BOTW.