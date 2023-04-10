Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Final Memory Location

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one big portion of the game revolves around finding Link’s lost memories. These are presented as Captured Memories that players can find to discover more about Link’s past before his “death”. You can head to Impa for the 13th or final captured memory after finding the first twelve captured memories.

Once you get to Impa, she will show you the picture of the location, and the quest to find the final memory in Zelda: Breath of the Wild will start. Follow this guide to acquire all the information about the location where you can find the final Captured Memory

Where to find Zelda: Breath of the Wild final captured memory

In Kakariko village, you will find Impa. She will be of great help in your quest to find the last Captured Memory. You must go to her after finding locations of all the other Zelda: Breath of the Wild Captured Memories.

Before you find the Captured Memory in Zelda BOTW, she’ll show you the picture of the location on her wall. The place shown is not new, as you have seen the devastated machines fields on a set of a Battleground in the game before.

To reach your destined location that is across the Squabble River in the area that contains the Broken-down machines and once was a great site of a Battleground, follow these steps:

First, Move through Hateno village to reach Necluda. Cross this area to reach a large area in front of Hateno Fort. Just carefully look around, and you can find your place between two water pools. Once you return this last Captured Memory to Impa, she will reward you with the Blue Champion Tunic in Zelda BOTW.