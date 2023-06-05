Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Ex Treasure: Phantasma Quest Guide

The DLCs in Zelda Breath of the Wild bring many new side quests into the game. Most are linked to new gear, armor, and weapons that Link can get. One of the new armor sets added in The Champions’ Ballad DLC is the Phantasma Armor set. You can get this set by completing the EX Treasure: Phantasma side quest in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

This guide will help you complete the Zelda Breath of the Wild EX Treasure: Phantasma side quest in BOTW.

How to unlock EX Treasure: Phantasma in Zelda BOTW

Like all other EX Treasure quests in The Champions’ Ballad DLC, the Phantasma side quest also unlocks in Zelda BOTW after reading a journal. You must read Misko’s EX Journal in the game to unlock the quest marker and location.

To find the Journal, you must head to the Great Plateau Tower in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Once there, search the ruins in the east, and you will find the Journal. Inside these ruins, you can scavenge for loot. Once done, head to the southern side of the ruins.

Here, you can find a small broken bookshelf. This bookshelf contains the Misko’s EX Journal that you need. Reading the Journal will unlock the following quests for you:

EX Treasure: Ancient Mask

EX Treasure: Fairy Clothes

EX Treasure: Twilight Relics

EX Treasure: Phantasma

Zelda Breath of the Wild Ex Treasure: Phantasma walkthrough

Reading the Journal gives you an idea about the location of the helmet, armor, and greaves separately in to complete the EX Treasure Phatasma quest in Zelda BOTW. We will look at how to get to all of these.

How to get Phantom helmet

After reading the Journal, you must head to the Coliseum Ruins to find the helmet. This location is near Mount Daphnes, just north of the Zelda Breath of the Wild tower. You will come face to face with a Lynel inside the Coliseum Ruins, so defeat it so you can freely search for the helmet.

Inside the Coliseum Ruins, you need to look along the northwestern walls. Search along the ground floor wall, and use Magnesis periodically to reveal the buried treasure box. This treasure box will give you the Phantasma Helmet.

How to get Phantom armor

Read the Journal and head to the Sacred Ground Ruins. These ruins are south of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins. Inside the vast ruins, you can find rings of water. Inside one of these water rings at the center of the ruin, you will find the chest with armor inside.

Keep using Magnesis at different points in the water channel to reveal the underwater treasure box that contains the Phantasma Armor in Breath of the Wild.

How to get Phantom greaves

To find this one, read the Journal and head to the Hyrule Garrison Ruins in Zelda Breath of the Wild. You can see the location of these ruins on the map above. You can find a rusted Guardian in ruins that you need to defeat.

After defeating the guardian, you can use Magnesis, where the guardian stood or crawled to reveal the chest containing Phantasma Greaves. Collecting all these will complete the Zelda Breath of the Wild Ex Treasure: Phantasma quest.