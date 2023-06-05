Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Dah Hesho Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Dah Hesho shrine is one of the 120 shrines that Link has to explore. All of these provide some sort of powerup or new item to Link and act as an additional fast travel point. The Dah Hesho shrine in Zelda BOTW requires you to defeat a Guardian to complete. We have prepared this guide to help you quickly find and complete this shrine in the game.

Dah Hesho Shrine location

Dah Hesho Shrine is located in the Akkala Region of Hyrule in Zelda BOTW. You can teleport to the Akkala Tower and then head to Lake Akkala. You can find the Shrine east of the lake and Tarry Town.

You can just climb to the top of Akkala Tower and look towards the southeastern side of the tower. From here, you can easily spot the Shrine. You can glide to the Shrine directly to avoid the hassle of getting there on foot.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Dah Hesho shrine walkthrough

As soon as you enter the Dah Hesho Shrine, you will come face to face with the Shrine Guardian. You have to defeat the Guardian to finish the Shrine. The entire Dah Hesho Shrine is a mini-boss fight.

The Guardian in Dah Hesho shrine of Zelda BOTW has two phases. The first has the boss attack you with his melee weapon, while the second attack has the Guardian spin around. You can only attack the Guardian during the first attack. In the spinning attack, you will get hit as soon as you get close to the Guardian in Zelda BOTW.

After you have depleted half of the Guardian’s health, the spinning attack is integrated with a laser, which adds range to the Guardian’s spinning attack. You can parry all of the laser hits that might land at you to damage the Guardian.

But the consistent and reliable method of dealing damage is still during the first attack, which stays the same throughout this phase.

When the guardian hits critical health, he starts charging and shooting his laser at you. Trying to take you down as a last resort. You can parry one of the Guardian’s laser attacks again or charge in for melee attacks. Make sure to block the laser attacks while doing so.

After you defeat the Guardian, you get a chest containing the Giant Ancient Core and a Spirit Orb. This marks the end of Dah Hesho Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild.