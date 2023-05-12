

Easter Eggs in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel are, like in all other major games, secrets that mostly come bearing pop culture references or others. While they don’t really help much in mastering the game, they really are interesting hidden things to find and keep many of us busy in digging for more.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Easter Eggs and Secrets

There can be multiple Easter Eggs in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, it all depends on how much effort you want too put in to find them.

In case you didn’t want to spend a lot of time looking for them, we have listed all the Easter Eggs in our guide and provided appropriate location instructions for each.

All the Hyperion Businesses

Location: Reach the first main passage in Hyperion Hub of Heroism and go down the stairs to an open square. There will be path to your north from here.

Keep walking on that path and keep a look out for all the sign you see on the sides. One of the signs shows a list of all the local businesses in Hyperion.

Iwajira, The Biggest Kraggon Alive

Location: If you wish to go face to face with the biggest Kraggon in the game, you better come prepared. It is called Iwajira and you will find him in Serenity’s Waste.

Get out of Janey Springs’ building and walk to the east, towards the lava. You will find a cave above it, go inside and fetch a cavern with Kraggon and lava. You will find the Iwajira deep down in the cavern.

The Monolith

Location: You get a taste of Monolith from the classic 2001: A Space Odyssey in The Pre-Sequel. From Triton Flats use a jump pad to reach Stanton’s Liver, then go up the rocky bluffs. There is a platform on your right with a jump pad, go there.

Jump over the lava and then down into the cave. Go to the back of the cave and take the narrow tunnel which takes right. You will find the purple Monolith in Higgin’s Gully.

You can step into the Monolith to get to the beginning of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Inside, take the second Monolith to get to the ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey and then come back.

Teddy Bear in a Spacesuit

Location: When you are in Concordia, go to Moxxi’s Bar and look around in the chairs next to the bar. You will find a spacesuit wearing teddy bear at the end of the bar.

Buff Drinks

Location: There is a second Easter Egg inside Moxxi’s Bar. When yuo go to the counter you will see some drinks lined together.

Each one of them offers a buff that will have an effect on your character for some time. Try using them before a boss fight, but remember they will cost you 10 Moonstones.

Mario Level

Location: Big yellow building in Tycho’s Ribs.

You can go inside, fight enemies, collect loot and finally reach one of the infamous pipes from Mario games that signals the end of the level.

Concordia’s Lockbox

Location: When you are in Concordia go to the main elevator on the path where you would go to find The Meriff. When you are about to enter, stop and look up. You will find a special lockbox in the elevator’s framework.

Banjamin Blue

Location: Get to the research room on the lower left side of Research and Development. There is a cage inside the room where a creature named Benjamin Blue is locked up. Free it to get rewards.

I Love Alphabets

Location: Locate the buildings at the south end of the map in Regolith Range. Climb on top of them using ledges and pipes. On top of the buildings you will find some treasure and letters ‘D’ and ‘K.’

Neil Parsec

Location: In Outlands Spur, when you are return to Triton Falls after No Such Things as a Free Lunch; go towards the Fast Travel point and on to the Darksiders’ tower. Get to the top of the tower then find the balcony on the south.

You will find Neil Parsec ready to for a successful leap.

Be the Champ, Spawn Special Creatures

Location: There is a special mission waiting for you after Don’t Get Cocky in Veins of Helios. Go to the top left corner of the map and get to the tiny ledge with a turret and electronic systems using jump pads.

Crank up the mission from the computers, call in a drone, get into the turret and shoot at as many of the Dahl fighters, meteors and debris as you can.

Scoring more than a given amount would spawn special creatures all over the map.