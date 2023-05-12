Borderlands 3 True Vault Hunter Mode Guide

If you are done with all the side quests, main campaign and challenges the game has to offer and in desperate need of something new with Borderlands 3 then this mode would be the thing that you need, known as True Vault Hunter Mode or TVHM.

In True Vault Hunter Mode, you would be able to experience the whole campaign again including all the main and side missions and even the enemies will be more difficult to beat than before while you get the same character that you had along with the equipment you had in your inventory. Basically a new game plus mode.

Borderlands 3 True Vault Hunter Mode

It should be mentioned again that the level of enemies will be increased to make it a challenge to you and you will face badass variants of the enemies even more. If you want to make it even more challenging then combine the Mayhem Mode with the TVHM, that ought to do it.

Once you have beaten the whole game only them you would be able to unlock True Vault Hunter Mode. But before we get to that, there are two settings that you have to start from.

As mentioned above, your character level and inventory would stay the same after you start a new game with TVHM.

The increased difficulty not only makes Borderlands 3 more challenging but bears other fruits as well such as better loot, larger number of experience points which will become more important as you progress further in this mode. Be prepared to give your best as it will not be easy.

We also mentioned the Mayhem mode which can be started from the Ship Sanctuary which will add to the difficulty even more but with greater difficulty comes even better benefits and rewards.

Unlocking TVHM:

As discussed above, it is very easy to unlock TVHM but first, you have to finish the whole main story at least once to make it available then it’s just a matter of going to the menu and selecting it.

This is all there is to know about Ture Vault Hunter Mode. If there is anything else that you wish to learn about BL3 end game, let us know. Have fun playing TVHM.