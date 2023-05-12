Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels Underboss Locations Guide

There is a challenge in Revenge of the Cartels DLC that requires you to take out six Underbosses in order to complete it. In this guide, we will provide you with all the Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels Underboss Locations to finish the free DLC challenge.

Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels Underboss Locations

This challenge takes place in the Ultraviolet map and in order to complete it, you will have to take out all of the underbosses serving Joey Ultraviolet in a single play.

The location of each underboss can be seen in the map below. This is the Ultraviolet map and you will find the underbosses in the locations marked out by the numbers below.

Two underbosses will spawn during your fight with Joey Ultraviolet so killing those shouldn’t be a problem.

The first underboss in present at the Entrance of the Mansion. In order to get inside the House built by Joey, you will have to go through a lot of enemies in the courtyard in front of the house.

After you take out all the enemies, you will have to fight with the Underboss.

The second Underboss will come to you using the elevator, that comes after you go the east of Joey’s House, and this area is called A Mansion which is ironic because it is inside a “Mansion”.

There is an elevator after you cross the main floor of this Mansion entrance. When you take out all the enemies in this area, the Underboss will present itself by coming down this elevator.

For the next Underboss, you will have to go to the Grand- Baller Room. When you get there, the drill is the same as the previous underbosses.

Take out the enemies and the underboss will come out of the room with the puzzle.

Again, take out all the enemies in the Hedonia Graden and when you are done, the underboss will present himself from the northeast, from the building in the corner.

The last two underbosses will emerge when you are fighting with Joey Ultraviolet. Here are the names of all the underbosses:

Tyrone Smallums.

Franco Firewall.

Roaster.

FISH SLAP.

Josie Byte.

The Tenderizer.

When you have taken out all the Underbosses, your challenge will be completed, and you will get all the rewards.