BO3 Zombies: How To Wallbuy BRM In Der Eisendrache

Out of many amazing things that Der Eisendrache hides in Black Ops 3 Zombies, there is one particular bit that allows you to get your hands on a fully automatic light machine gun. The gun in question is BRM and it is available as a Wallbuy in the Pyramid room on Der Eisendrache.

However, it is not as straightforward as you might think. The Wallbuy is pretty much in sight as you enter the Pyramid area but it is just slightly out of reach. Thankfully there is a way to get to it which will be explained in this Black Ops 3 Zombies guide.

FYI Buying BRM off the Wall will also unlock a trophy/achievement called “Quick Off Your Feet”.

How to buy the BRM off the wall in Der Eisendrache

To locate the BRM Wallbuy, you must reach the Undercroft which is the lowest region of the Der Eisendrache map in Black Ops 3 Zombies. You can only do this after you have turned on the Power.

Turn on the Anti-gravity

Head to the Pyramid room in the Undercroft and look for 4 peculiar tiles surrounding the small pyramid. Stand on each of these tiles to activate them until they start glowing blue. Once all 4 of these are activated and glowing blue, antigravity will kick in and you will be able to wallrun across the room.

Activate the BRM Wallbuy panel

Now you need to look for 6 pressure-activated tiles on the walls that have blue eye symbols on them outside the tomb. Wallrun across all 6 to open a panel revealing a BRM Wallbuy. If you miss some of them and the antigravity is deactivated, just wait around for it to kick in again.

Buy the BRM

Once the BRM Wallbuy is active, wait for the antigravity to come back and double jump or wallrun across it to buy the BRM for 1800 points. Make sure to time it right as you will only have a small window to make the purchase. You should now receive a notification for the “Quick Off your Feet” Achievement in BO3 Zombies.