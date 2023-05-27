Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache Jugger-Nog Location, How to Turn on Power

Turning on power and finding Jug are two essentials of surviving the zombie mode in any Call of Duty game.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache Jugger-Nog Location

Jug in Call of Duty zombie mode basically grants players with additional damage-absorption against enemy attacks. While you normally go down in 3 hits, Jug-perk allows you to sustain up to 5 hits. However, do note that you need 2,500 points in order to use the perk.

Where to Find Jug Perk

After the game mode starts, you will find yourself inside the cable car area. From this area, you need to take the stairs up to the second floor of the initial area and find the underground tunnel entrance on the right-hand-side.

The gate right in front of you does not require any points, but you must turn on the power in order to open up the gate. Once you have turned on the power, you need to return to the area and find the Jug Machine on the right-hand-side after passing through the gate.

How to Turn On Power

In order to turn on power, you need to accumulate sufficient points by slaying zombies in the initial area and head outside using the door on your right-hand-side. From this point, continue along the second gate into the courtyard; near the first dragon.

From that point, head over to the far side of the bridge and head inside the small bedroom ahead. You need to head over to the right-hand-side and head inside the armory. Once inside, head straight then head left a little to find the power switch right in front of you.

This is pretty much all you need to do in order to turn on the power and find Jug Perk in Der Eisendrache. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!