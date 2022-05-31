Bloodborne Remastered Hoax Dupes Fans

The internet went on fire earlier today after Sony Interactive Entertainment made a Bloodborne remastered announcement. That frenzy, however, only lasted momentarily because the announcement was a complete hoax.

What happened was that someone out there renamed their Twitter account to impersonate popular gaming news poster Nibel to make a fake Bloodborne remastered announcement for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The tweet was convincing enough to generate thousands of retweets and likes. It goes without saying that Bloodborne fans have been asking for a remastered release for years now. That hunger was probably why so many of them were duped into believing the announcement without actually reading the text. Case in point, the shared PlayStation Blog link is actually from the 2015 archives.

Be aware, the latest round of Bloodborne Remastered rumors are coming from an impostor account. https://t.co/0ycfTgN0r1 pic.twitter.com/t5Q02A8koG — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) May 30, 2022

For the past couple of years, Sony has been rumored to be working on Bloodborne remastered for PlayStation 5 as well as PC. That is in addition to a Bloodborne 2 game. These rumors have been surfacing every few days or weeks like clockwork, going back and forth between different sources.

The closest a rumor has come to be believable was from Xbox Era co-founder Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker last year where he claimed that developer Bluepoint Games has finished porting Bloodborne to PC and has begun pursuing a remaster for PlayStation 5.

He also claimed of hearing about Bluepoint Games working on a Bloodborne sequel. The only problem is that all of these rumors have come forth from other sources as well, with more sources calling all of them fake.

Bloodborne was helmed by developer FromSoftware with Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki directing. The game was released on PlayStation 4 in March 2015 to critical acclaim and sold more than 2 million copies by the end of the year.

An updated sales figure was never given but Sony did note that sales exceeded expectations. Unofficially though, the game is believed to have crossed 3 million sales at a minimum.