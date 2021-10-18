Bloodborne PC Port Rumored To Be “Already Done”

The fate of Bloodborne on PC has once again started taking steam in a new wave of rumors and speculations.

Speaking during a new episode of The XboxEra Podcast earlier today, co-founder Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker stated that he has personally heard Sony Interactive Entertainment to be bringing back Bloodborne in the near future.

He added that developer Bluepoint Games might be pursuing a console remaster of the game for PlayStation 5 while a PC port is apparently done. The acclaimed developer is also believed to be helming a Bloodborne 2 sequel, but which will probably arrive after the original game has received its PS5 remaster and PC port.

“I have been told by a couple of different sources different things about Bloodborne,” said Baker. “I have been told there’s a PC port that’s already done. I think what’s happening with Bluepoint is I believe Bluepoint is doing the sequel and I think Bluepoint might also be doing the console remaster of the first one.”

There have been a ton of rumors about the acclaimed PlayStation-exclusive franchise. In July, a celebrated Bloodborne modder stated that these rumors, especially the ones concerning a PC port, are fake. Before that in June, a known French leaker claimed that while all Bloodborne 2 rumors are fake, the original game is being remastered for a release on PS5 and PC.

Sony was heavily rumored to announce a Bloodborne remastered version last year, rumors which were then carried forward to this year. The common ground across all of these rumors remain that while a sequel could be sketchy at present, the original game is definitely being remastered for both PS5 and PC.