Black Ops Cold War Zombies Firebase Z Perk Machine Locations Guide

In this Black Ops Cold War Zombies guide, we will take a look at all the Perk Machines Locations present in the latest Cold War Zombies map, Firebase Z.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Firebase Z Perk Machine Locations

There are 5 Perk Machines in the total present on the Firebase Z map in CoD Cold War and we will tell the location for each one of them.

We will begin with the first machine and then go in a sequence till we get to all five machines. Let’s get started:

Quick Revive



The first machine that we are going to talk about is the Quick Revive Perk Machine. For this building, you have to look for a building with a Red Flag Hanging from it in the courtyard.

See the attached picture to get a better idea from the mini-map. After getting a drink from this perk machine we will move on to the next one called Tombstone Soda.

Tombstone Soda



From the quick revive perk machine, turn right and into the Equipment storage building. Go up the stairs and turn right.

Go up another set of stairs then turn right again and you would see a broken wall. Go through this opening in the wall and climb up some stairs.

You will see a teleporter machine. This teleporter transfer will take you to the Helipad area. There you will see the Tombstone Soda Perk Machine on your 1 ‘o’clock.

Stamin-up Perk



From the Tombstone Soda Machine, turn left and go into the barracks. You will see a building with an open doorway on the left.

This is Barracks 1. Go inside and run through it. You will see a broken wall and after going through the broken wall you will need to climb up a set of metallic stairs.

Turn left then immediately go down some more stairs and you will be Scorched Defense. Go into the building on the left called Mission Control. Go up the stairs in the middle.

The Stamin-Up perk machine will be present on the first floor on the left.

Speed Cola Perk Machine



From the Stamin-Up perk machine, go outside from the doorway on the right. Go down some stairs into the open lot and back to the helipad area where the teleporter transfer is.

You will come across the Tombstone Soda Machine again. You will have to go into the Barracks and this time go into the building on the right.

Run through the building called Barracks 2 and you will see some stairs ahead of you. Climb these stairs go inside the Data Center building on the right.

You will see the Speed Cola Machine on the other side of the hall in this building.

Jugger-Nog



Go outside from the gateway on the left and you will see a Jump pad. Step on it and jump and you will land in Jungle Defense.

Go straight and turn right into the Military Command and Ether Reactor Area. Run Straight into the building in the front and you will see the Jugger-Nog machine beside the stairs.