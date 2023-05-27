This guide will give you a leg up in multiplayer by providing some starting loadouts that you can use to dominate the lobbies of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The latest addition in the beloved CoD Blops series, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, has been released. Like most of the CoD games, players are ready to dive into this game’s new online multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Starting Loadouts

The weapon progression in Black Ops Cold War is slow and this has been kept in mind as these loadouts were developed.

Most of the attachments in CoD Cold War have been kept at the lower end so that they can be unlocked by beginners in early levels.

All of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Starting Loadouts have been defined based on the primary weapon to be used in the loadout.

XM4 Loadout

XM4 is perhaps one of the best ARs in Black Ops Cold War. It has excellent firepower, rate of fire and accuracy, making it very good for medium to close range combats.

The gun can lack in long-range fights, but the pros outweigh the cons.

Use the following attachments:

Optics: Millstop Reflex

Barrel: 13.7” Extended

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

You can use any Secondary weapon, but we recommend the 1911 pistol due to its excellent fire rate and recoil. For perks, we recommend:

Tactical Mask: Since you will engage at medium range, being blinded by flash and stun grenades is not what we need. This will help you push on and keep enemies from forcing you to compromise your position.

Scavenger: You will mostly be in the center of the battle, so you need to keep up on your ammo stock to stay safe. No ammo means certain death.

Ninja: This will increase your sprinting and running speed, making it much easier for you to get to a fight and relocate yourself to a safer position or flank enemies during a fight.

You have the choice to pick either “Law Breaker” as the wild card and select a sniper rifle as a secondary to get the range advantage; otherwise, use “Danger Close.”

AK 47 Loadout

AK 47 is always the one packing the strongest punch in COD games and is no exception in this one.

The gun is good for medium ranges and can be used with additional attachments to make it better at longer ranges too.

Use the following attachments:

Optics: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Break 7.62

Barrel: 18.2” Paratrooper

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40RD

Handle: Warden Tight Grip

Stock: Duster Stock

You can use any Secondary weapon, but we recommend the 1911 pistol due to its excellent fire rate and recoil.

Ghost: This will make you undetectable by other perks and enemy spy planes. This helps you stay under the radar as you position yourself on the map.

The only possible wild card that you can use for this loadout is “Gunfighter,” as it allows 3 extra attachments.

MP5 Loadout

My personal favorite, the beloved MP5, has proven multiple times to be the best close-quarter firearm.

Excellent ADS, fire rate and accuracy, makes MP5 deadly in a close-range fight. Paired with an AR or a Tactical Rifle, it makes for a great loadout choice.

Use the following attachments:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 10.1” Cavalry Lance

Magazine: 40 Round Drum

Handle: Speed Tape

Underbarrel: Foregrip

We recommend any AR or tactical rifle of your choice to go with MP5 to cover up for the range deficit, or a shotgun to make an all rounded close combat operator.

For perks, we recommend:

Engineer: This will help you detect enemy equipment and detect any traps as you need to play close quarters.

Tracker: This perk will help you track your targets when close to them. This will allow you to follow and be aware if any enemy is close to you.

Cold Blooded: Many players can use scorestreaks or other automated systems to keep their location secure. Cold Blooded will save you from the AI and scorestreaks won’t be able to target you, allowing you to easily get close to the enemy.

The best possible wild card that can be used is “Law Breaker” to get another primary as a secondary weapon.

Pelington 703

Many players love sniping and using range and stealth as an advantage. This is where a sniper becomes one of the best options.

Pelington 703 in Black Ops Cold War is a good choice, with reliable accuracy and good fire rate couples with the one shot kill above waist capability.

Use the following attachments:

Muzzle: Stabilizer .308

Barrel: 25” Extended

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Stock: Tactical Stock

Any secondary weapon can be chosen. We recommend either a shotgun or an SMG, as you’ll mostly need it to defend against back stabbers.

For perk, we recommend:

Tactical Mask: Since you will engage at long range and need to hold positions, being blinded by flash and stun grenades is not what we need. This will help you hold your position and keep enemies from forcing you to compromise your position.

Scavenger: Snipers have a lower ammo reserve, so you need to keep up on your ammo stock to stay safe. No ammo means certain death.

Cold Blooded: Many players can use scorestreaks to takeout campers and snipers. Cold Blooded will save you from AI and scorestreaks won’t be able to target you, allowing you to hold your position.

As mentioned, you’ll need a stronger secondary such as a shotgun or an SMG. Use the “Law Breaker ” wild card to strengthen your loadout.

Gallo SA12

Though not a fan favorite, Gallo SA12 is surely the best shotgun in this game. The mayhem Gallo SA12 offers with a single shot pump kill action is extremely satisfying. The shotgun has better than expected range and makes it very helpful in smaller or densely packed maps.

Use the following attachments:

Optic: Quick Dot LED

Barrel: 22.7” Extended

Muzzle: Duckbill Choke

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Use any AR with the shotgun to make up for the range requirement. This also gets you an automatic weapon for support.

For perks, we recommend:

Engineer: This will help you detect enemy equipment and detect any traps as you need to play close quarters.

Tracker: This perk will help you track your targets when close to them. This will allow you to follow and be aware if any enemy is close to you.

Cold Blooded: Many players can use scorestreaks or other automated systems to keep their location secure. Cold Blooded will save you from AI and scorestreaks won’t be able to target you, allowing you to easily get close to the enemy.

Use the “Law Breaker” wild card to equip any of the AR you like. Prefer XM4 for better control and fire rate.