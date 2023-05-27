How to unlock Pack a Punch Machine in Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has an exclusive zombies map called Die Maschine, and it, like previous CoD games, features the Pack a Punch Machine. In this guide, I will tell you how to unlock and use the Pack a Punch machine in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombie mode to successfully upgrade your weapons and help your allies with the hordes of zombies.

Black Ops Cold War Pack a Punch Location

Before using the Pack a Punch Machine in Cold War, you need to get it first.

Getting the Pack a Punch Machine

The first step is to get the power back on, for which you need to go to the crash site from the spawn location.

The map will help you out here, so you can easily reach it.

From the yard head into the Living Room of the Rabbit building. Go through the building door for 500 points and head upstairs to the Mezzanine by opening the barrier for 750 points.

Now, head up to the penthouse and open the barrier which takes you directly towards the Crash site.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

On your way, you will find the debris blocking your way to the facility door, blast through them and reach the site.

Now unlock the left door that will take you to the medical bay and unlock the Particle Accelerator door.

Follow the marker, which will take you to the main switch and from there, turn the power on.

When you are in the Particle Accelerator facility of Die Maschine, stay alive after interacting with two consoles on the circular deck.

This will result in a Dark Aether Anomaly emerging from the center of the chamber.

Now make your way down the stairs and you interact with the portal to enter a whole new dimension.

A marker will appear on the crash site, which you now need to go to find the Aether Portal here.

Three of the portals will randomly spawn at the Crash site.

Obtain the machine parts by using the portals, which will take you to such parts. Each portal usage costs you 500 points.

When all the parts have been collected, go to the Particle Accelerator room and build the machine on the glowing spot. You will now be teleported back to the standard dimension.

Now that the Pack a Punch machine is all yours, you can easily upgrade your weapons and slay those zombies easily.

You can upgrade each weapon a total of 3 times in Blops Cold War. Tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 will cost you 5,000, 15,000 and 30,000 points, respectively.