Call of Duty has a tradition of adding a Zombies Mode in their games and it has been loved by fans everywhere. The following are a few tips you should keep in mind before you jump into the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies Mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Tips

This zombie mode returns in Black Ops Cold War and provides PvE cooperative fun for friends and strangers alike in Die Maschine map.

Custom Loadouts

The most interesting thing about CoD Blops Cold War’s Zombies mode is that you do not have to start the Zombies Mode with the trademark pistol.

You can now have your own special loadout for entering the Zombies Mode.

This allows you to enter the zombies’ map with either an automatic weapon or a shotgun.

To make it balanced though, you can only take one weapon into the game with you.

Weapon Progression

A great way to get weapon attachments is to play multiplayer to earn weapon attachments for zombies mode.

This allows you to carry over weapon progression from multiplayer to zombies. Playing any of the two modes allows you to carry over your weapon progression to the other.

Experiment

All of the weapons in Zombies mode work the same as they do in multiplayer.

This allows players to test weapons with preferable attachments in zombies that they may wish to use in multiplayer in the future.

Use Mystery Box

Mystery Box is a true gamble. It may give you either a bad weapon or even the iconic Ray-Gun or other weapons of higher rarity.

If you have more points to spare in higher rounds, use the mystery box to get higher firepower weapons as the rounds progress.

Use Melee

The combat knife is an excellent tool for early rounds. It is unbreakable and can one-shot zombies in the first round.

This allows you to conserve on points to later spend them on Mystery Boxes and higher-rarity weapons.

Scrap Resources

Killing zombies will drop pieces of salvage that you can collect.

These can be used to craft items on crafting tables to craft useful items and tactical equipment that can be used in later rounds.

Earning Score

Use the ‘Die Maschine’ to earn in-game challenges. These additional challenges can be used to rack up score.

These challenges are pretty trivial, like kill zombies with a certain weapon, stand in a certain area, or other challenges.

Squads

Zombies mode is meant to be a coop experience. Grab some friends to play with or have a headset ready to communicate with strangers or online friends.

Use the locational ping system to ensure everyone can handle the higher rounds and take part in cracking open those intricate Easter Eggs.

Score Streaks

Scorestreaks have arrived in Zombies. This allows you to call in a variety of equipment to help you in hardened situations.

These can easily decimate waves and waves of the undead. You can get these by reaching a specific amount of score or from the Mystery Box.

Exfil

One traditionally ends Zombies mode by eventually getting overrun by the zombie hoarde, but not anymore.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war has a new system to end the mode called Exfil (Short for Exfiltration).

This lets you call in an escape, which you can use to get out after surviving one final round.

Whats more is that successfully performing an Exfil will give you bonus XP and some Raw Aetherium Crystals. So it’s well worth doing if you feel like the end is near.

That’s all of our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode Tips. We hope you find these useful while you’re gunning down the countless mobs of undead, good luck!