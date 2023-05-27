Our Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best AK47 Loadouts guide will cover all of the best class setups and build combinations you can currently use in COD BLOPS Cold War.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best AK47 Loadouts

The AK47 has always been one of the most used weapons in any CoD games and it is no different in Blops Cold War.

And it does require more skill to control its jumpy recoil but that pays off with extra damage.

In this guide, we will cover some of the best attachments and class setups you can use with the AK47 in Black Ops Cold War.

Each build we recommend will be suited for different scenarios to cater to different playstyles.

We will mostly be using the GUNFIGHTER Wildcard as that allows you to use all 8 attachments on your weapon.

Up-close & Personal Build

This AK47 loadout will be suited for players who are very aggressive and are always pushing the objective to initiate the gunfight.

Every attachment focuses on increasing the speed of AK47’s ADS time.

Attachments

Millstop Reflex

Muzzle Break 7.62

5” ULTRALIGHT

GRU 5mw Laser

Infiltrator Grip

40 RND Speed Mag

GRU Elastic WRAP

WIRE Stock

Loadout

1911 – SECONDARY

STIMSHOT

C4

Proximity Mine

Perks

Tactical Mask

Scavenger

Ghost

Gunfighter – WILDCARD

Ranged Escapades

This AK47 class setup has been selected to perform well on medium to long ranges so players can use it for larger map-based game modes.

The selected attachments focus on reducing recoil as much as possible to give you an edge.

Attachments

Millstop Reflex

Muzzle Break 7.62

2” Paratrooper

Steady Aim Laser

Field Agent Grip

40 RND Speed Mag

Warden Tight Grip

Wire Stock

Loadout

1911- SECONDARY

Stun Grenade

FRAG

Proximity Mine

Perks

Tactical Mask

Scavenger

Ghost

Gunfighter – WILDCARD

All-Rounder Loadout

This All-Rounder AK47 class will use lesser attachments that will be suited for almost all kinds of combat scenarios.

We will also be using the ENGINEER Wildcard that allows us to spot enemy field mics and proximity mines.

Attachments

Microflex LED

Muzzle Brake

2” Extended

Steady Aim Laser

Foregrip

Loadouts

Cigma 2 – Secondary

STIMSHOT

FRAG

Field Mic

Perks

Tactical Mask

Scavenger

Ghost

Engineer – WILDCARD

The Cigma 2 can be used to effectively destroy enemy spy planes and reduce the amount of intel your foes get as you hunt them down.

These are the best AK47 Class Setups we recommend you in CoD Black Ops Cold War.