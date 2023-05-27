Black Ops 4 Zombies Mode can be a little tough, especially as you progress through and reach the higher waves. This is where BLOPS4 Perks come in and utilizing them to the full potential can drastically alter how well you perform in that wave. In our Black Ops 4 Zombies Perks Guide, we have discussed the abilities all these perks are able to provide.

Black Ops 4 Zombies Perks

There are 14 zombies perks in total. From these 14, you have a choice of selecting four before the match starts. It is these four perks that will appear from Perk-a-Cola(s) spread across the map.

In both “Aether” and “Chaos” story modes, you can find four Perk Machines. These machines are the Blue Brew, Red Cola, Green Soda, and Yellow Tonic.

The Tonic Machine is a bit special because it is the only one that lets you use the “Modifier” with the perk.

The modifiers are special bonuses to the existing perks which you can check out at the perks menu before a match.

Perks, when purchased, will lit up compared to other deactivated ones. Once you use them, some perks, like the Winter’s Wail and Dying Wish, will have a cooldown time so they will grey out before lighting up back again.

Moreover, you can choose which machine at a fixed location on the map will have which perk.

This is up to you and you can carry it out via the “Create a Class” menu. Once there, see how you will proceed through the map and where exactly will you need which perk.

You can assign any of the 14 Perks in the game in the starting area which grants more strategical freedom.

Of course, this was not the case before as in earlier games; the perk spawn was random across the machines. Keep in mind that the Jugger perk isn’t a part of the game anymore as there are only 4 perks on the map you can choose from.

Below, you may find descriptions for each of the listed perks in BLOPS4 Zombies: