Our Black Ops 4 Zombies IX Easter Egg Guide will help you learn all about acquiring Serket’s Kiss in order to solve the map’s elaborative Easter Egg.

Upon completion, you will receive Gift of Serket Trophy/Achievement. Our BO4 IX Zombies Guide will detail everything from enemy encounters to puzzles, Pack-a-Punch, and boss waves.

Black Ops 4 Zombies IX Easter Egg

Similar to earlier iterations of Call of Duty titles, every Zombies Map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 features an elaborative Easter Egg that requires you to complete a series of smaller puzzles scattered throughout the map.

Apart from this, you will need to activate Pack-a-Punch Machine because it plays an important role in acquiring Serket’s Kiss. Read on to learn how to do so:

Activating Pack-a-Punch

In order to get the Pack-a-Punch machine, you need to kill all the 4 Champions in the map and put their heads on spikes.

They will be indicated at the bottom of the screen i.e. Danu, Ra, Odin, and Zeus.

Let us talk about where these champions are and what to do after defeating them. Do note that you can refer to the left top corner of the screen to know what room you are in.

Ra

This champion will be in his room i.e. Ra Altar Room. You need to go through the arena and take the first door to the right.

Head upstairs and you will find this Altar Room. Interact with the gong there and the champion will be summoned. Defeat this champion to obtain his head as a reward.

Danu

This champion will be in his room i.e. Danu Altar Room. From the Ra Altar Room, head for the next room and open the bridge.

Cross this bridge and head into the Altar Room. Interact with the gong there and the champion will be summoned. Defeat this champion to obtain his head as a reward.

Odin

This champion will be in his room i.e. Odin Altar Room. From Danu Altar Room, follow the path until you reach the Odin Altar Room.

Interact with the gong there and you will summon the champion. Defeat this champion to obtain his head as a reward.

Zeus

This champion will be in his room i.e. Zeus Altar Room. From Odin Altar Room, open the bridge passage nearby and cross it.

You will inevitably get to Zeus Altar Room in no time. Interact with the gong there and you will summon the champion. Defeat this champion to obtain his head as a reward.

While dealing with the champions, be sure to build a positive affinity as it can help you save extra effort and time

Temple

After getting all 4 champion heads, you must now head to the Temple Room. You will find the Temple Room downstairs from Zeus Altar Room and into an underground tomb.

When you reach the Temple Room, you will see 4 spikes there. Interact with any of the spikes to lay all 4 heads as sacrifices to the Temple.

Wait for a little while after sacrificing the heads. The large statue in front of the spikes will crumble to pieces and a Pack-A-Punch will be revealed inside.

Interact with that Pack-A-Punch to get what you want.

Building Acid Trap

You will now need to build an Acid Trap. The Acid Trap consists of three parts:

You can find the first part in the middle of the Arena after you have completed the third challenge. You can get challenges by cutting down the banners outside the Arena. Head inside the Temple and run along the corners of the map. You will find a Gear and a Chain that you will be able to interact with. Interact with them to obtain the parts.

Once done, you need to turn on the trap and place the statue head on it. Wait for the Acid Trap to run its course. You will find that the statue head is gone and instead an item appears which looks like a Scorpion Key.

From there, you need to hold out for 2 rounds with FULL Crowd Affinity. This part can get very difficult. After completing two rounds, you will get a gift from Serket. One of the items that the crowd will now throw towards you will be a Golden Cup. You need to pick that up.

Filling the Golden Cup and Finding the Mystery Box

Head for the Temple of Danu and go in the underground area. You will find a tree with a hole in it. Melee it and you will put the Scorpion Key which turns out to be a sapper.

Interact with the sapper to put the cup beneath the sapper. The sapper will begin extracting the tree extract and dropping it on the Golden Cup. Head for the Arena again and finish a round or so. Head back to the basement and pick the filled cup up.

Now you need to find the Mystery Box. Once you find a Mystery Box, interact with it from one of the sides and you will see an option to “Poison” it. Do it!

Once you poison the Mystery Box, you will get the Death Orion weapon. Do note that only one player will get the weapon so be sure to give it to your best teammate.

Acquiring the Serket’s Kiss

Head to the Pack-A-Punch and PaP this weapon. You will now receive the Wonder Weapon “Serket’s Kiss”. Pick it up and zap all the enemies you can find.

Death of Orion and Serket’s Kiss

The first thing that you need to do is to head to the Danu-Ra Temple Entrance, a crumbled wall should have appeared. Peek through the wall and you will see a bowl of fire there; shoot it! The bowl will fall and you will see fire rising up.

Once you have done that, you need to head through the Danu Tower Entrance and onto the Stone Bridge.

You will notice the fire that you lit up before, pointing in a specific direction. Head into the tower that the fire is pointing towards and you will find a statue head. There are a few things to note here:

If the Fire Is Pointing Towards Danu Tower

You will find the statue head at the bottom level of the tower, in the water. This area will be called Danu Tower: Arboretum.

If the Fire Is Pointing Towards Ra Tower

You need to head to the basement floor of the tower and you will find the statue head behind a fire pit, in the corner of the floor.

If the Fire Is Pointing Towards Odin Tower

You need to head to the basement floor and you will see a cauldron. The statue head will be near this cauldron.

If the Fire Is Pointing Towards Zeus Tower

You will have to head towards the basement floor. The area should be called Zeus Tower: Bath House. You will find the statue head there.

Purge the Blight

You will now need to do the Purge the Blight objective. Purging the Blight is one of the main objectives to get the Easter Egg.

Collect the Wood

Head to the starting Arena and wait for a zombie wielding an Axe to appear. You need to tempt the zombie until he throws his axe at one of the wooden pyres located on the platform in the center of the Arena.

If the axe does hit the pyre, some wood will break off. Collect that wood from the floor by using the Interact button.

Burn the Wood

Head for the Odin Tower, Cauldron and hold interact button until you throw the wood inside the Cauldron. Fight off the zombies for three rounds and the wood will convert to charcoal. Pick up the charcoal with the interact button.

Obtain the Dung

To obtain the dung, you need to reach negative affinity which you can do by taking hit damage, shooting into the crowd, throwing grenades and taking a walk through fire in the Arena.

It will prompt the crowd to throw items, or more specifically, dung into the arena. Remember to pick it up

Crush the Skull

Do note that you will need to have the Wonder Weapon before doing this step.

We will need to find a skull and break it using your character’s specialist weapon. You can find the skull in the vicinity of the Pack-A-Punch room.

The spawn locations are somewhat random, but usually around the Pack-A-Punch room. Also, it is to be noted that the skull of interest has a blue symbol on its forehead. Head to the Flooded Crypt room afterwards and find the grinder which is embedded into the wall.

Fully charge the Death of Orion to force start the grinder. Bone meal can now be collected from the ground skull.

Collect Poop

You need to collect poop and fertilize it (wait for what). Head back to the Arena and upset the crowd by throwing grenades at them.

If you throw enough grenades, they will throw poop at you. Pick it up.

Fertilize the Poop

Head to the Zeus Tower: Bath House and place the poop in the bowl between the bloodbath and the curtain.

Fight off the zombies for two rounds until the poop is fertilized. Pick up the fertilized poop. Head to the Danu Tower Arboretum and place the fertilizer between the two trees, onto the ground.

Wait for three rounds until the fertilizer begins emitting green smoke.

Shooting red tree spores is your next objective. Use your Firebomb status weapon to kill zombies just beside the fertilizer. The fertilizer should turn blue shortly.

Stand on the blue symbol and you will be teleported to a new area. This area looks like a colorless version of the Danu Tower.

Once done, survive the onslaught. Shoot the glowing red spores on the trees and survive until your objective changes to Answer the Dawn.

Answering the Dawn

Your job, now, is to find and build a shield. This shield is going to be a viable part of the Easter Egg to be sure to Answer this Dawn.

Once your objective changes to Answer the Dawn, you will need to build a shield. To build this shield, find the three parts. The parts can be in any of the locations:

Part #1 – Shield

The first part can be found in Ra Tower: Altar Room – opposite the mystery box location or near the gong.

Part #2 – Blade

The second part can be found in the Zeus Tower: Bath Room by the stone mural or in the Altar room at the foot of the statue. Additionally, the part can also be on the statue with the reaching out arm in the Zeus Tower: Entrance.

Part #3 – Buckler

The third part can be found in either Odin Altar Room in the barrel between the spears or in the Odin Tower Cauldron, to the left of the two shields on the wall.

Additionally, the part can also be found in the Odin Tower: Entrance, on the bottom row of the shields stand. Head to any buildable bench and build the shield after getting all the parts.

Getting Bulls on Fire

You now have to set the four bulls on fire. To do this, you will have to find them first and then burn them. A champion will spawn on the map for each bull you kill.

Kill the champion and collect his essence into the Ra statue.

The bulls can be in any of the following locations: Danu Altar Room, Flooded Crypt, the Pit, Ra Tower: Burial Chamber, Temple, Odin Zeus: Temple Entrance, Danu Tunner, Drawbridge. You can use the shield to find the glowing bull.

It is time to fulfill the prophecy. Head back to the Ra Tower Altar and go upstairs until you reach the pillar with the blue obelisk on it. You will need to kill an enemy of a type related to the obelisk.

You must kill these enemies by the order the obelisk shows you. If you accidentally kill any extra Special zombie, you will have to retry in the next round. You will have to complete this to unlock the next objective: Summon the Storm.

Summon the Storm

After this quest has shown up, head downstairs and you will find four poles that have been summoned. Shoot each the location for each pole is as follows:

The first pole is in the Collapsed Tunnel, through the window.

The second pole is in the Odin Tunnel, on the ceiling.

The third pole is in the Danu Tunnel, through the window.

The fourth pole is in the Cursed Room, hanging from the ceiling.

Find the various electric orbs that have spawned on the map. Use Death of Orion to ensnare the enemies near the bulb and kill them inside the circle. You will have to stay in the Kilowatt status.

Fill these electrical orbs until they are full and ultimately move to the center of the arena.

Stand on the platform and interact with it to be teleported to an arena with locked doors. Kill everyone and survive until the objective changes to Channel the Flood.

Channel the Flood

You will find nine blue symbols on the map. The aim here is to shoot at least three symbols at a time with one hit of Serket’s Kiss. Hit all the symbols in the pairing of three until they’re dim.

The three spawning locations of these symbols are: Danu Tunnel, The Pit and The Crypts. If everything goes fine and none of your shot misses, you’ll observe the symbols glowing bright blue.

Get yourself and your team on the large metal grate and interact with it. From here, you’ll be transported into the final trial.

Here, you will have to indulge in numerous skirmishes with waves of zombies. Moreover, you will also be encountering multiple Blightfathers. Serket’s Kiss can be extremely useful in this scenario due to its effectiveness from distance.

Overcoming the zombies and Blightfather will allow you to venture onto your next objective.

Final Boss Fight

It is time to fight the legendary bosses and finish this Easter Egg. Head to the central area of the arena, into a portal.

Defeat the onslaught of enemies (zombies, gladiators, tigers) and the elephant bosses, Wrath and Fury. After defeating the second elephant, Wrath, the boss fight is complete and a very crazy cutscene will start.