Talismans are one of the things along with Elixirs that can be used to customize the way you combat all of the zombies. There are many different Talismans offering a variety of different advantages for you and our Black Ops 4 Zombies Talismans Guide will walk you through every single one of them to assist you in your selection process.

Black Ops 4 Zombies Talismans

The process of getting Talismans in the game is a little bit similar to how you get *Black Ops 4 Elixirs*. If you spend 30 bottles in the laboratory, you will have a decent chance of getting a Talisman.

If you want to ensure that you get a Talisman, then you should consider spending 75 bottles of Nebulium Plasma.

Once you have the Talismans, you can use them if you go to the Create a Class menu in the game and then select them. Remember that you should not ignore them, as they can be very useful over the course of a game.

Common Talismans

This part lists all the Common talismans you can acquire in the game.

Talisman Effect Charm of Impatience You can respawn at the end of a round if you die. Charm of the Miser PaP machine costs less. Coagulated Crystal The Last Stand lasts for a longer amount of time. Dimensional Pocket Acid Bomb Your acid bomb has an extra charge. Dimensional Pocket Claymore Your claymore has an extra charge. Dimensional Pocket Frag Your frag grenade has an extra charge. Dimensional Pocket Wraith Fire Your wraith fire gets an extra charge. Energized Amulet Special weapons give you more experience. Frugal Fetish The shield is cheaper to produce. Minor Amulet of the 1st Circle Danu/Brew Perk is cheaper. Minor Amulet of the 2nd Circle Ra/Cola Perk is cheaper. Minor Amulet of the 3rd Circle Zeus/Soda Perk is cheaper. Minor Amulet of the 4th Circle Odin/Tonic Perk is cheaper. Minor Token of Superiority You have an SMG at the start of the game. Minor Virtuoso’s Charm You receive a box only weapon from the initial box pull.

Rare Talismans

This part lists all the Rare talismans you can acquire in the game

Talismans Effects Dimensional Pocket Sentry The sentry can only consume half of the charge. Major Amulet of the 1st Circle The game begins with you having the Danu/Brew Perk. Major Amulet of the 2nd Circle The game begins with you having the Ra/Cola Perk. Major Amulet of the 3rd Circle The game begins with you having the Zeus/Soda Perk. Major Amulet of the 4th Circle The game begins with you having the Odin/Tonic Perk. Major Token Superiority The game begins with you having an assault rifle. Major Virtuoso’s Charm LMG guaranteed on your first box pull. Minor Reinforced Charm Your shield is more durable.

Legendary Talismans

This part lists all the Legendary talismans you can acquire in the game

Talismans Effects Charged Crystal You start the game with a level 2 weapon. Grand Amulet of the 1st Circle Impossible for you to lose the Danu/Brew Perk. Grand Amulet of the 2nd Circle Impossible for you to lose the Ra/Cola Perk. Grand Amulet of the 3rd Circle Impossible for you to lose the Zeus/Soda Perk. Grand Amulet of the 4th Circle Impossible for you to lose the Odin/Tonic Perk. Major Reinforced Charm Your shield is much stronger and durable.

Epic Talismans

This part lists all the Epic talismans you can acquire in the game