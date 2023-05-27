Talismans are one of the things along with Elixirs that can be used to customize the way you combat all of the zombies. There are many different Talismans offering a variety of different advantages for you and our Black Ops 4 Zombies Talismans Guide will walk you through every single one of them to assist you in your selection process.
Black Ops 4 Zombies Talismans
The process of getting Talismans in the game is a little bit similar to how you get *Black Ops 4 Elixirs*. If you spend 30 bottles in the laboratory, you will have a decent chance of getting a Talisman.
If you want to ensure that you get a Talisman, then you should consider spending 75 bottles of Nebulium Plasma.
Once you have the Talismans, you can use them if you go to the Create a Class menu in the game and then select them. Remember that you should not ignore them, as they can be very useful over the course of a game.
Common Talismans
This part lists all the Common talismans you can acquire in the game.
|Talisman
|Effect
|Charm of Impatience
|You can respawn at the end of a round if you die.
|Charm of the Miser
|PaP machine costs less.
|Coagulated Crystal
|The Last Stand lasts for a longer amount of time.
|Dimensional Pocket Acid Bomb
|Your acid bomb has an extra charge.
|Dimensional Pocket Claymore
|Your claymore has an extra charge.
|Dimensional Pocket Frag
|Your frag grenade has an extra charge.
|Dimensional Pocket Wraith Fire
|Your wraith fire gets an extra charge.
|Energized Amulet
|Special weapons give you more experience.
|Frugal Fetish
|The shield is cheaper to produce.
|Minor Amulet of the 1st Circle
|Danu/Brew Perk is cheaper.
|Minor Amulet of the 2nd Circle
|Ra/Cola Perk is cheaper.
|Minor Amulet of the 3rd Circle
|Zeus/Soda Perk is cheaper.
|Minor Amulet of the 4th Circle
|Odin/Tonic Perk is cheaper.
|Minor Token of Superiority
|You have an SMG at the start of the game.
|Minor Virtuoso’s Charm
|You receive a box only weapon from the initial box pull.
Rare Talismans
This part lists all the Rare talismans you can acquire in the game
|Talismans
|Effects
|Dimensional Pocket Sentry
|The sentry can only consume half of the charge.
|Major Amulet of the 1st Circle
|The game begins with you having the Danu/Brew Perk.
|Major Amulet of the 2nd Circle
|The game begins with you having the Ra/Cola Perk.
|Major Amulet of the 3rd Circle
|The game begins with you having the Zeus/Soda Perk.
|Major Amulet of the 4th Circle
|The game begins with you having the Odin/Tonic Perk.
|Major Token Superiority
|The game begins with you having an assault rifle.
|Major Virtuoso’s Charm
|LMG guaranteed on your first box pull.
|Minor Reinforced Charm
|Your shield is more durable.
Legendary Talismans
This part lists all the Legendary talismans you can acquire in the game
|Talismans
|Effects
|Charged Crystal
|You start the game with a level 2 weapon.
|Grand Amulet of the 1st Circle
|Impossible for you to lose the Danu/Brew Perk.
|Grand Amulet of the 2nd Circle
|Impossible for you to lose the Ra/Cola Perk.
|Grand Amulet of the 3rd Circle
|Impossible for you to lose the Zeus/Soda Perk.
|Grand Amulet of the 4th Circle
|Impossible for you to lose the Odin/Tonic Perk.
|Major Reinforced Charm
|Your shield is much stronger and durable.
Epic Talismans
This part lists all the Epic talismans you can acquire in the game
|Talismans
|Effects
|Grand Token of Superiority
|Start the game with an LMG.
|Sigil of the 4th Circle
|Get the modifier for the Tonic/Odin perk as soon as you get the perk.
|Supercharged Crystal
|Start the game with a level 3 Special weapon.