Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Character Unlocks Guide – Character Missions

As the trailer for Blackout Mode hyped us, there is a bunch of returning characters from the previous entries in the COD series. Our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Character Unlocks Guide will help you learn all about unlocking a variety of iconic characters from previous installments.

Black Ops 4 Blackout Character Unlocks

In the Battle Royale mode of the year, there is a tonne to unlock, explore, and experience. Part of this comes when you have your own skins via hard work and sufficient stats to earn them.

Primarily, the characters are unlocked by completing a set of tasks or objectives known as “Character Missions” within the Blackout Mode.

Other characters are unlocked by sufficient playthrough of the Zombie Mode or by earning enough points to increase your Eschelon Level in Blackout Mode.

The Eschelon Level, as you may know by now, is the Player Level that is increased every time you earn XP via a kill, victory in online matches across all modes.

Character Missions first need to be acquired. For obtaining a mission, you will need to collect a unique item that will be placed inside a random Supply Drop anywhere around the map.

Sometimes, you may also acquire these items as a result of looting corpses of both the living and the undead. Once you get the character-specific item, you can get on with completing the objective.

Keeping the items equipped in your inventory, make sure to complete the task within the same match to unlock the skin. Do note that winning the match itself is not required to get the character skin.

Listed below in the table, you will find the character unlock requirement under each game mode of Black Ops 4.

Blackout Character Unlocks

Character Item to Obtain Character Mission Reznov N/A N/A Mason N/A N/A Woods Collect the Bandana from corpses of the players or zombies. Get in one of the choppers on the map and be victorious at the end of the match. Skin becomes unlocked. Menedez Collect the Locket from supply crates. Eliminate one enemy each with a melee weapon and a shotgun. After you have completed the match, you will unlock the skin. Ranger – Reach Echelon Level 20 Frogman – Reach Echelon Level 40 Airborne – Reach Echelon Level 60 Seal – Reach Echelon Level 80 Battle Hardened – Reach Echelon 80 and use the Prestige option.

Zombies Characters Unlocks

Character Unlocked Item to Obtain Character Mission Shadow Man Blackout Pass Purchase and activate Blackout Pass Dempsey Death Machine minigun Kill multiple zombies with the Death Machine and finish in Top 10 of the player rankings. Nikolai Cymbal Monkey Kill multiple zombies with the Cymbal Monkey and finish in Top 10 of the player rankings. Richtofen Find the Ray Gun. Use the Ray Gun to kill multiple zombies and finish in Top 5 of the player rankings. Takeo Find the Katana. Use the Katana to kill multiple zombies and finish in Top 10 of the player rankings. Bruno N/A N/A Diego N/A N/A Scarlett Racing Goggles and Bandanna from corpses. N/A Shaw N/A N/A Samantha N/A N/A Maxis N/A N/A Samuel Stuhlinger N/A N/A Marlton Johnson N/A N/A Misty N/A N/A Russman N/A N/A

Multiplayer Characters Unlocks