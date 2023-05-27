Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Steps Guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Easter Egg Guide to help you complete all steps and unlock ‘For the Good of All’ and ‘A Better Tomorrow’ Achievement/Trophy.

Just like earlier zombie iterations, there is a comprehensive Easter Egg – involving many steps – in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations. The Easter Egg concludes with you defeating the man responsible for everything.

For more help on Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations, read out our Dragon Shield Parts Locations, Pack-a-Punch Guide, and Jugger-Nog Perk-a-Cola Guide.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Easter Egg Guide

In our Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Easter Egg Guide, we have discussed everything you need to know about completing the Easter Egg.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #1 – Finding the Gravestones

If you head to the graveyard, you should be to able to spot a total of x4 gravestones – lying outside the map. You should be able to spot x2 from the right-hand-side of Quick Revive and x2 from the left-hand-side of jump pad leading to Origins.

You basically need to hit all x4 gravestones in the following order – hit each one with a single projectile:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Right Gravestone, the Quick Revive One

Left Gravestone, the Origins One

Left Gravestone, the Quick Revive One

Right Gravestone, the Origins One

After you have done it, the gravestones should turn red and a background audio cue should start playing. Apart from this, you should also hear Richtofen, Dempsey, Takeo, and Nikolai.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #2 – Activating the Corruption Engine

After spawning, you need to head to the front side of the temple to come across a ritual table. If you have 500 points, you should be able to activate the first of x4 Corruption Engines.

Once done, fend off the zombies for about 30 seconds and open up the temple entrance. From there, head inside the temple and interact with the portal. You basically need to repeat the same process for all x4 Corruption Engines on the map.

Successfully doing this should light all x4 green lights on the map diagram.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #3 – Gathering Altar Pieces

In order to collect all x3 Summoning Altar Pieces, you basically need to take the portal to classic areas. These x3 Summoning Altar Pieces are skull, wheel, and purple gem.

Purple Gem

This one can be found inside the pyramid room of Der Eisendrache, in the room behind stage in Kino, or inside the temple area of Shangri-La.

Skull

Once you are in Verruckt, head over to Speed Perk-a-Cola in the Asylum and find it there.

Wheel

To find the last piece, head over to the cafeteria in Mob of the Dead and find it there.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #4 – Summoning the Keeper Protector

Once you have found all x3 Summoning Altar Pieces, you should be able to build a Summoning Altar. Once done, you are allowed to summon a Keeper Protector for 5,000 points which follows you around and offers revives.

When it comes to Summoning Altar locations, they include:

Zetsubou no Shima, Mob of the Dead

Temple Area, Shangri-La

Generator Backside, Origins

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #5 – Finding the Pack-a-Punch

In Revelations, there is no need to build the Pack-a-Punch machine. In order to find it, head over to Apothicon in Nacht der Untoten and try to hit the creature with electricity – obviously by interacting with the terminal.

If you are successful, it should knock the creature unconscious, allowing you reach his abdomen via mouth. After you are inside, shoot down the yellow crystal to reveal the Pack-a-Punch.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #6 – Upgrading the Apothicon Servant

This first thing that you need to do is to find the Apothicon Servant from the Mystery Box and then upgrade it!

In order to begin, you must activate all x4 Corruption Engines and unlock the Pack-a-Punch. You can check out Pack-a-Punch Location Guide to know how to do it.

Once you have done it, you need to shoot a total of x5 blue crystals in the sky using the Apothicon Servant. The locations of these crystals are:

Der Eisendrache – Near the Ritual Area

Mob of the Dead – Near the Ritual Area

Nacht der Untoten – On the Left Side of Apothicon Creature

Verruckt – Near the Ritual Area, on Right Side

Verruckt – Near the Jump Pad on Upper Side

One important thing to note here is that these blue crystals are extremely hard to find which is why I have attached the video of the original discoverer for better references:

Once you are done with all x5 blue crystals, head over to Pack-a-Punch Machine and notice the blue dots all around it! Now it is a simple matter of inserting the Apothicon Servant into the Pack-a-Punch and get it upgraded!

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #7 – Audio Reels

After summoning the Keeper Protector, have it follow you to the jump pad – the area where the little rock spawns. You basically need to stand near the jump pad and wait for the Keeper Protector to start performing a ritual.

If it does not happen, move away from the area and try again. At this point, you basically need to protect the Keeper Protector until it drops an Audio Reel on the ground. Once done, take the Audio Reel to the Audio Player in the upper area of Nacht and listen to it.

In order to get the second Audio Reel, acquire Li’l Arnies from the Mystery Box. Once you have acquired it, head inside the Apothicon and find a total of x9 holes.

You basically need to throw each of the Li’l Arnies into separate holes – which spew green smoke – and get rid of Margwas. Repeat the entire process twice so that you have thrown a total of x9 Arnies into the holes.

Once you are done, head to the bridge above the acid pool and get the second Audio Reel. There is a third Audio Reel as well, but it requires a little bit of additional work.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #8 – Finding the Body Parts

You basically need to head over to the locations mentioned below and shoot the stones to reveal the body parts and then suck them up using the upgraded Apothicon Servant.

Since it is hard to make out these stones, I have attached a YouTube demonstration for you to make it easier to follow-up:

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #8 – Finding the Third Audio Reel

Once you are done with the previous step, you need to head over to the upper floor of Nacht, near the Jug and shoot the bones twice with the upgraded Apothicon Servant.

After the third Audio Reel drops, take it to Origins to play it and then return to Nacht to find Sophia in her semi-transparent robotic form.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #9 – Completing Sophia

In order to change Sophia into her complete form, you need to align each of the Corruption Engine turrets and reflect the beam to one of the floating rocks in the sky. The rock that you need to target should be in diamond shape and have lighter color than the rest.

Once you have done it correctly, you should be kicked off the turret. Do this for all four turrets to complete Sophia.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #10 – Reach Samantha’s House

In order to teleport to Samantha’s House, you need to head back to Nacht and see Sophia head towards the theater. From there, continue towards Kino and let Sophia recharge the teleporter.

Once done, take it to Samantha’s House and pick up the Kronium Book from her bedroom. After you have acquired the book, take it back to Kino and place it on the reading desk.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #11 – Finding the Egg

In order to find the egg, try to look for it in one of the following locations…

Primis Statues Area in Der Eisendrache

Opposite KN-44 wallbuy in Origins

On the stairs of Shangri-La

Near the Jumping Pad leading to Shangri-La near Spawn Area

Near the Bowie Knife in Kino

Directly Above Speed-Cola in Verruckt

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #12 – Hatching the Worm

In order to charge the egg and hatch the worm, you need to carry the egg inside the Apothicon and place it on one of the four pods. Once done, kill zombies in the nearby area to hatch the egg into a worm – which automatically goes into your inventory.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #13 – Rune of Creation

Once you have a worm in your inventory, go to each of the main locations and walk in the direction of sonar beep. Once it is at its loudest, dig up the rune from the ground.

With a rune at your disposal, head over to Kino Projector Area, and stand inside the glowing symbol on the floor. You need to repeat the process a total of x4 times to get all x4 Runes of Creations.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #14 – Finding the Summoning Key

With all x4 Runes of Creation at your disposal, stand inside the large purple symbol inside Kino Projector Area and get teleported to another area.

Once you are inside the new area, head to the far opposite side to interact with a book there. After interacting with the book, try to remember the symbols in the exact order in which they appear. After you are done, head to the opposite side and wait for the symbols you saw earlier to appear.

You basically need to interact with them in the exact order in which they appeared inside the book. Do so successfully and you should trigger a fight with Margwas in different scenarios.

Once you are done, you should be able to receive the Summoning Key which falls from the sky.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #15 – Using the Summoning Key

Once you have the key at your disposal, take it to the locations mentioned below and throw the key at the objects…

Kino – Large Chandelier

Nacht – Red Barrel between Spawn and Der Eisendrache

Der Eisendrache – Clock on the Opposite Side of the Corruption Engine

Verruckt – Water Fountain

Origins – Grave Stone at the Top of the Dig Site, behind the Tunnel to MOTD

Shangri-La – Pole with Blue Ball at the End, On top of the Stairs

Mob of the Dead – While standing at the base of bridge away from Corruption Engine, throw the Key at the Poster inside the Cell

Once you are done, head back into the Boss Area where you interacted with the book.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Step #16 – Final Boss Battle

Once you are in the boss room, place the Summoning Key at one of the Green Lights and charge it by killing zombies. Once it is fully charged, throw at it Sophia so that she hits the Shadow Man – help her as well!

Once the Shadow Man is inside the Apothicon’s mouth, interact with the book and complete the Easter Egg.

This is currently all we have on Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Egg Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!