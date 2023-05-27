Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Apothicon Servant Upgrade Guide – How to

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Apothicon Servant Upgrade Guide to help you Pack-a-Punch this powerful weapon and make it even more potent.

Originally introduced in Shadows of Evil, Apothicon Servant essentially create a portal that sucks in and destroys all nearby zombies – kind of like the Gersch Device. In Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations, you first need to acquire the weapon out of a Mystery Box – it cannot be built like in Shadows of Evil.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Apothicon Servant Upgrade Guide

In our Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Apothicon Servant Upgrade Guide, we have discussed everything you need to know about upgrading this powerful weapon.

How to Upgrade Apothicon Servant in Revelations

In order to begin, you must activate all x4 Corruption Engines and unlock the Pack-a-Punch. You can check out Pack-a-Punch Location Guide to know how to do it.

Once you have done it, you need to shoot a total of x5 blue crystals in the sky using the Apothicon Servant. The locations of these crystals are:

Der Eisendrache – Near the Ritual Area

Mob of the Dead – Near the Ritual Area

Nacht der Untoten – On the Left Side of Apothicon Creature

Verruckt – Near the Ritual Area, on Right Side

Verruckt – Near the Jump Pad on Upper Side

One important thing to note here is that these blue crystals are extremely hard to find which is why I have attached the video of the original discoverer for better references:

Once you are done with all x5 blue crystals, head over to Pack-a-Punch Machine and notice the blue dots all around it! Now it is a simple matter of inserting the Apothicon Servant into the Pack-a-Punch and get it upgraded!

This is all we have on our Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Apothicon Servant Upgrade Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!