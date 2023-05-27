Black Ops 3 Zombies The Giant – How to Activate Pack-a-Punch

Unlike activating Pack-a-Punch in ‘Shadows of Evil’ which requires obtaining multiple items and completing four rituals followed by another one, activating Pack-a-Punch in ‘The Giant’ is fairly easy and straightforward.

How to Activate Pack-a-Punch

The steps involved in doing so are same as they were in Der Riese in original Black Ops and World at War. But those who haven’t played the original map or playing the ‘Zombies Mode’ for the first time, here’s how to do it:

The first thing that you need to do is to head over to one of three ‘Teleporters’ located on the map. Do note that you’ll require some points in order to unlock the doors leading to these areas.

Once you reach a ‘Teleporter’, you need to interact with it and link it to the ‘Main Frame’ located on the map. After linking a TP with the Main Frame, you will see a timer on your screen and will have to rush to the Main Frame in the center of the area before the timer expires.

By doing so, you’ll acquire a random Power-Up and the door leading to Pack-a-Punch machine will go down a bit. Now all you need to do is to do all these steps twice again for the remaining ‘Teleporters’ and the Pack-a-Punch machine will be revealed and activated for you to use.

