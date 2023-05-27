Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache – How to Get Bow, Wrath of the Ancients , Stone Dragons Locations

Wrath of the Ancients is one of the Wonder Weapons in Der Eisendrache which is extremely powerful.

It is basically a bow which starts off with 60 arrows. The Wonder Weapon has two types of shots; a normal shot and a charged shot which consumes additional ammunition for increased damage.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache – How to Find Wrath of the Ancients

This guide details all the steps that you need to complete in order to acquire Wrath of the Ancients Wonder Weapon in Der Eisendrache:

There are quite a few steps involved in the process of acquiring Wrath of the Ancients.

While playing the game, you will come across 3 dragons around the entire map. Similar to dogs in the Mob of the Dead, these dragons come alive for a little while if you continue to kill zombies in their close vicinity.

After killing enough undead near a dragon, you will notice little serpents filling up followed by an audio clue telling you that a dragon has been completely fed. The following section details the locations of all 3 dragons on the map:

Stone Dragon #1

The first dragon is pretty easy to find! Firstly, you need to pass through the right-hand-side door from the start and head towards the Castle Courtyard. Once you get there, reach the very top of the area and check your left-hand-side to spot the first stone dragon.

Stone Dragon #2

The second stone dragon is located inside the research-lab-looking area with all the golden pieces of equipment.

To find it, you need to head over to the Teleporter Machine near the Death Ray trap and Power Switch and head down the stairs followed by passing through the door into the research lab area.

Stone Dragon #3

The final stone dragon is located in the Undercroft area where a large pyramid is placed.

After finding the second stone dragon, head near the Perk-a-Cola machine and walk down the tunnel right next to it. Continue along the path until you come into the pyramid area with the dragon nearby.

Picking Up the Wrath of the Ancients

Once you have fed all the stone dragons on the map, you need to head over to the area with the tomb and color-full windows in the background.

If you followed our route, you can head up from the pyramid area and you will land straight into the room with the Wonder Weapon.

