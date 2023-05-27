Black Ops 3 Weapon Camos Unlock Guide – How to Unlock All Weapon Camos

When it comes to weapon camos, Call of Duty Black Ops 3 has probably the best indepth customization among all the games of the franchise.

Black Ops 3 Weapon Camos Unlock

The number of weapon camos available in the game without any DLC is pretty high and after including all the purchasable and pre order related camos, the list becomes huge and will undoubtedly keep on growing as more camos are released.

Weapon appearance can be altered in two ways, equip a full gun camo or perform custom painjobs to cover specific parts of the weapon for a more unique look.

Below is a list of all the camos available in the game to customize weapons and instructions on how to find them:

Campaign Camos: there are a total of 4 camos available in the game that are unlocked for multiplayer after progressing through the main campaign of Black Ops 3.

Arctic Camo: Acquired by getting 100 kills with a single weapon

Jungle Camo: unlocked after getting 200 kills with a single weapon

Huntsman Camo: get 400 kills with a single weapon

Woodlums Camo: get 650 kills with a weapon

Zombie Mode Camos: like campaign, there are 4 camos in the game, unlockable by getting kills in Zombie mode

Contagious Camo: get 100 kills with a single weapon

Fear Camo: unlocked by getting 300 kills with a single weapon

WMD Camo: unlocked by getting 600 kills with a single weapon

Red Hex Camo: 1,000 kills with a single weapon are required to unlock this

Multiplayer Camos: since multiplayer is the main mode where these camos are used, it makes sense for them to be unlockable by playing through this, either as drops or by getting kills in a specific fashion

Jungle Tech Camo: 5 headshots with a weapon

Ash Camo: 10 headshots with a weapon

Flectarn Camo: get 15 headshots with a single weapon

Heat Stroke Camo: get 20 headshots with a single weapon

Snow Job Camo: get 30 headshots

Dante Camo: perform 40 headshots

Integar Camo: get 50 headshots with a weapon

6 Speed Camo: get 65 headshots with a weapon

Policia Camo: perform 100 headshots

Bliss Camo: players need to use a weapon with optic sights and 5 other attachments equipped and perform 50 kills with that weapon

Gold Camo: unlock all available Camos for a weapon

Diamond Camo: unlock Gold camo for all sniper rifles

Apart from these challenges, there are some other camos available in multiplayer as part of Supply Drops from the Black Market. These make more than 20 Common, Rare and Legendary Camos available just as drops.

Miscellaneous Camo:

Black Ops 3 Camo: this black and orange camo themed after the game itself is a pre order reward

Weaponized 115 Camo: a DLC as part of the Juggernog, Hardened and Digital Deluxe Edition of Black Ops 3

Cyborg Camo: pre order bonus and part of Juggernog, Hardened and Digital Deluxe Edition

True Vet Camo: rewarded to those who achieved Prestige 1 in Black Ops 2, Ghosts or Advanced Warfare

Take Out Camo: available only as part of the promotional campaign from Hardee’s or Carl’s Juniors in America