Black Ops 3: How to Get Liquid Divinium Fast

Liquid Divinium is an important currency in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. It is used to purchase Mega Gobblegums from Dr. Monty’s Factory. These items are in the form of vials and aren’t very easy to come by.

Although there are several ways to get Liquid Divinium in Black Ops 3, the chances of obtaining them are very rare. Therefore, it requires a lot of effort to get your hands on even a single vial.

FYI Gobblegums were replaced by Elixirs in Black Ops 4.

Luckily for you, we have come up with a method through which you can farm a lot of Liquid Divinuim fast. With this method, you will be able to get a vial every 5 to 7 minutes or 7 rounds.

All you need to do for this method is to get the Zetsubou no Shima map. This method can be done solo so you don’t need any teammates either.

How to farm Liquid Divinium in Black Ops 3

Fundamentally, there are many different ways that you can get Liquid Divinium in Black Ops 3. Some of these methods include:

Buying Liquid Divinium with COD Points

Getting a vial via spending some in Dr. Monty’s Factory

Completing Daily Challenges that offer them as a reward

Opening doors/spending enough points after round 7

All of these methods are guaranteed, but the drop rate for the vials is pretty low. In this guide, we will be getting them via the last method, which is the best way to get Liquid Divinim in Black Ops 3. But, there is a special way to carry out this method that doesn’t require a lot of time and effort.

This trick to get Liquid Divinium fast requires you to have the Zetsubou no Shima map, which can be obtained from DLC 2: Eclipse.

TIP For your Gobblegum, we would recommend the Alchemical. However, try not to use it too much since your main goal is to save up points for later.

Right off the bat when you jump into the map, the first thing you need to keep in mind is to not open any doors. When ready, quickly make your way over to the Gobblegum machine and start guarding the two spawn/barriers next to it.

It is important that you don’t stray far from these spawns. Make sure that you only go as far as the ledges around the tree next to the spawn area. If you do cross it, it will cause zombies to spawn from other areas as well, which becomes a nuisance.

These two spawn points that you will be guarding are the fastest spawn points, which is why they are selected. Next, try to spawn with an RK5. If you haven’t, buy it from the wall-buy next to the spawns.

Once in the optimal condition, start picking off and killing the zombies from the spawn. Try to get as many headshots as you can because you will need the surplus points later. You have to do this until the Max Ammo round starts, which will be our main round to start farming the Liquid Divinium.

It isn’t necessary to just buy the ammunition, as the purpose is to spend your points. However, the most suitable way is to spend your points on the RK5 ammunition since it is effective, fast, and easily accessible.

By this point, you will have accumulated a lot of points, which will be very useful. Now, you have to keep shooting the gun and buy ammo from the RK5 wall-buy continuously. Multiple enemies will spawn and attack, but that’s fine because they keep giving you more points if you kill them.

You will get a Liquid Divinium at some point because of purchasing the ammo. This may take a few minutes and several tries, which is why it is helpful to have as many points you have as possible.

Once you get a Liquid Divinium vile, it will be saved, so you can freely quit the match and start another one to repeat the process. You can then make your way over to Dr. Monty’s Factory and get any or all the Perks in Black Ops 3.