Perk-A-Colas, or Perks in short, are special power-ups in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies mode that help a great deal in overcoming the undead horde. They can be obtained via the Perk-A-Cola machines which are scattered throughout the map.

Since there is a single machine at a dedicated location for each Perk in BO3, many players don’t want to go through the trouble of finding and then buying each of them.

Therefore, they’re looking for a way to get all the Perks in Black Ops 3 straight from round 1. If you thought the same, you’re in luck because that can be done! Let us show you how

How to get all Perks in Black Ops 3 Zombies

The only way to obtain all Perks in Black Ops 3 Zombies right from the start of the round is via Gobblegums. Specifically, the Perkaholic Gobblegum that grants you all the perks, but the chances of getting your hands on Perkaholic are pretty rare.

FYI Gobble gums were replaced by Elixirs in the Black Ops 4 Zombies mode.

You can get Gobblegums from Gobblegum machines scattered throughout the Zombies map. It’s not just that easy though – each Gobblegum needs to be purchased via Liquid Divinium.

Liquid Divinium is a form of currency in BO3. You can earn these by spending your COD points on them or buying them with in-game purchases (Dr Monty’s Factory).

If you want to get Liquid Divinium via points, then you can try to shoot zombies twice or thrice in the torso and melee them afterward. This method of killing zombies gives you the most amount of points possible per kill.

Other than that, Liquid Divinium can also be obtained randomly by playing through the matches – you can get them either through Mystery Boxes, Perk Machines, etc.

When you have enough LDs, you can use them to spin the Gobblegum machine and get a random one. There is no way to guarantee a Perkaholic Gobblegum though, as the chances of landing it are very low. If you do get the Perkaholic Gobblegum, however, you will be granted all the perks in Black Ops 3 instantly.