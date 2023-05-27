Black Ops 2 Origins Zombies – How To Get All 4 Elemental Staffs



Playing with Power in Black Ops 2 Origins can either be done solo or with other players. However, while playing with other players, each player is required to construct a staff. Whereas, while playing solo, you will have to build them all yourself.

For more help on Black Ops 2 Origins, read how you can get All 4 Ultimate Staffs.

Black Ops 2 Origins Zombies Elemental Staffs

Orange Staff (Fire)

Location: Around the church.

Kill the first Panzer Soldat that appears in round 8 and then activate the Generator #6. Loot the box nearby. You will see a plane nearby with orange light around it.

Shoot it down with any weapon and an orange globe will fall down. Go to the location and grab it!

Purple Staff (Lightening)

Location: Near the Generator #4.

Trigger off the tank in the church and jump on the raised platform to the right of the tank to get the first part.

Activate the tank near the Cool down Location and jump on the raised platform on the left side of the tank to find the second part. Now, activate the tank near the Cool down Location and jump on the raised platform on the right side of the tank to get the last part.

Blue Staff (Ice)

Location: In the bunker near Generator #2.

Grab a digger from the nearby wall and start delving all the slews of skulls, dirt, and bones to get the first part and complete the first round. Use the same technique until you find all the parts.

Yellow Staff (Wind)

Location: Around the tunnel near Generator #5.

The three colossi which randomly roam around the map have the three required parts.

Closely note which of their feet has a glowing yellow light about it and shoot it. Now, get inside the colossi’s head, retrieve the part and get out. Repeat the process three times.

Finding Gramophone

After you have retrieved all the parts, find a gramophone. It is most likely to be located in Excavation Site. Find the gramophone and the black record and go to the four tunnels.

Reach the bottom of a tunnel and use your gramophone to build the portal.

Proceed to the tower having your portal’s color, get the rock, and get back. Now, go to Pack-a-Punch machine and position the gramophone on a table and descend to the chamber below and start building the staffs.

Doing this successfully to unlock the achievement.