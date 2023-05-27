Black Ops 2 Endings Guide

Black Ops 2 changes up the formula for the Call of Duty games a bit by introducing alternate endings. Similar to games like Bioshock 2, there are several key events that need to happen in a certain way in order to get a particular ending. If you are interested in experiencing all these Black Ops 2 Endings, we have prepared a guide for you below.

Black Ops 2 Endings

The total number of endings in the game varies due to slight changes, but in general, there are about four main ones. This guide will instruct you on what steps to take in order to get the one you want.

As a note, we’ve already covered the ‘Best’ ending, so see our guide here. As a result this guide covers the other 3.

Ending number #2

The biggest requirements for this conclusion are that Woods lives, Karma dies, and Menendez lives. There are some smaller requirements and they are as follows:

Rescue Woods in the Pyrrhic Victory mission

Recover the worm in the Celerium mission

Kill Kravchenko in the Old Wounds mission

Find all the intel to know everything about the CIA mole in the Time and Fate mission

Fail to protect Harper and find the intel about Zhao’s secret meeting in the Fallen Angel mission

Let Karma die in the Karma mission

Let Woods succumb to Menendez’s influence and let him die in the Suffer with Me mission

Try to shoot Menendez and let Farid Die in Achilles’ Veil

There are a number of objectives in the Odysseus mission; kill Admiral Briggs and let the USS Obama be destroyed due to no defenses.

Save the President in Cordis Die

Finally, capture Menendez in Judgment Day

Ending number #3

The biggest requirements for this conclusion are that Woods lives, Karma dies, and Menendez dies. The smaller requirements are the same as in the previous ending except you kill Menendez:

Rescue Woods in the Pyrrhic Victory mission

Recover the worm in the Celerium mission

Kill Kravchenko in the Old Wounds mission

Find all the intel to know everything about the CIA mole in the Time and Fate mission

Fail to protect Harper and find the intel about Zhao’s secret meeting in the Fallen Angel mission

Let Karma die in the Karma mission

Let Woods succumb to Menendez’s influence and let him die in the Suffer with Me mission

Try to shoot Menendez and let Farid Die in Achilles’ Veil

There are a number of objectives in the Odysseus mission; kill Admiral Briggs and let the USS Obama be destroyed due to no defenses.

Save the President in Cordis Die

Finally, kill Menendez in Judgment Day

Ending number #4

The biggest requirements for this conclusion are that Woods dies, Karma dies, and Menendez dies. There are some smaller requirements and they are as follows:

