Black Ops 2 changes up the formula for the Call of Duty games by introducing alternate endings. Similar to games like Bioshock 2, there are several key events that need to happen in a certain way in order to get a particular ending. We will show you How to Get the Best Ending in Black Ops 2.

The total number of endings in the game numbers to about 6 and this guide will instruct you on what steps to take in order to get the best one. Naturally, due to the nature of the guide, there are some pretty hefty spoilers up ahead, so read at your own risk.

While there are some smaller objectives that you need to complete peppered throughout the campaign, the big decisions that you need to make are as follows; save Mason, save Karma, and spare Menendez.

Here are the rest of the requirements for the best ending:

Pyrrhic Victory

Rescue Woods in the Pyrrhic Victory mission

Celerium

Recover the worm in the Celerium mission

Old Wounds

In the Old Wounds mission, do NOT kill Kravchenko. Instead, successfully interrogate him.

Time and Fate

Find the file containing all the intel about the CIA mole in the Time and Fate mission

Fallen Angel

In this Fallen Angel mission, you have to first record Raul Menendez (remember to not look away). Then, you need to protect Harper and find the intel about Zhao’s secret meeting in the Fallen Angel mission. This will start the Next Strike Force mission, which you have to complete.

Karma

Capture and kill Defalco before he gets the chance to flee with Karma, so you can save her.

Suffer With Me

Once you reach the rooftop with Noriega, Hudson will command you to kill the Nexus target, as he is supposedly Raul Menendez. Do not kill him. Instead, shoot him in the leg. This will make Hudson order you to kill him again; but you have to shoot him in the leg again.

Achilles’ Veil

In this mission, Harper’s VTOL will be brought down by Menendez at the Citadel, and he will be captured. You’ll be ordered to kill him, and you’ll have to do it in order to not blow Farid’s cover.

Odysseus

There are a number of objectives in the Odysseus mission; Save Admiral Briggs, make sure that the SDC protects the USS Obama with Drones and that it survives long enough for the SDC reinforcements. Lastly, ensure that Karma & the ship survive the attack

Cordis Die

Save the President in Cordis Die

Judgement Day

In the very last level of the Black Ops II campaign, you’ll have the choice to either capture or kill Menendez. Capture him. This will make the campaign end on the best ending possible.