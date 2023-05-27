Black Ops 2 Buried – How To Turn Power On



This guide will teach you how to turn on the power in Black Ops 2 Buried zombie map in Vengeance DLC. This guide will show a quick route to the electricity room. You just need to navigate the map carefully and make some sudden movements.

Following is the method for turning on the power for without spending absolutely nothing:

Step #1

From the warehouse, make your way down in the caves and pass the Quick Revive. On your right, there will be a wooden floor with a hole in it. Pass through it!

Step #2

You will end up in a new room after passing through that hole. You will see a hole in a wall next to a haystack. Peeking through that hole, you will be able to see a white electricity symbol.

Step #3

Go down the stairs ahead of haystack and keep walking along the left wall.

Step #4

Jump through the mineshaft gap and you will get on a second floor. Make your way to the balcony and jump onto the ledge just outside the room with the electricity symbol.

Step #5

Go inside the room through the window and activate the switch on your left.

This method is comparatively easier than the first one but it will cost you 750 points. Here’s how:

Step #1 and #2

The first two steps in this method are same as mentioned above.

Step #3

Open the door into the power room for 750 points.

Step #4

After opening that room, make your way up the stairs in the back of the building and you will end up near the switch.

That’s pretty much regarding turning on the power switch. I have posted both free and paid method and you can choose any one of these as per your convenience. Still, if you have anything to share with us, do let us know in the Comment Section below!