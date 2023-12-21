Best Skyrim Husbands You Should Consider To Marry

In Skyrim, there are 34 male and 28 female NPCs available for marriage. Players can marry these certain NPCs, but there are some requirements. Firstly, players need to obtain the ‘Amulet of Mara’ at the Temple of Mara in Riften from Maramal. He will sell it to you for 200 gold.

Along with the amulet, players must own a house in Skyrim where the spouse can live. A few NPCs can be married without needing to own a house, but you have to own a house at some point in the game. Most of the NPCs that can be married have a certain task of theirs that you must first complete to gain their trust and get the option/dialogue to marry them. Remember, there can be only one spouse (husband or wife) in Skyrim.

Multiple benefits come with a spouse. They can work as shopkeepers and give you a profit at the end of the day. They can also accompany you in your ventures across Skyrim. Most of the spouses can also cook meals at home. In this article, we shall look into the 10 best husbands you can marry in Skyrim. We have a list of the best wives to marry too, so if you are looking for a good wife, you can check that list.

FYI You can marry any race or gender in Skyrim as long as they are eligible to marry. So yes, same-sex marriages are possible in Skyrim. If you find an NPC you want to marry that is not eligible for marriage by default, you can use the console commands to make them eligible. Open the console box (~ key by default) and use the following commands after selecting the NPC:



addtofaction 19809 1

setrelationshiprank player 4

Omluag

Omluag is a Breton male who works in the smelter in Markarth. A kind-hearted soul who is punished and forced to work in the mines by his ruthless boss Mulush. Omlaug can be asked for marriage after his quest is completed. His quest “A Few Words with You” is his request to the Dragonborn to kill Mulush. Once you kill him, Omluag rewards you with gold and then further dialogues can lead to marriage options.

Pavo Attius

Pavo Attius is an Imperial male, owner of the Kolskeggr Mine. After the Civil War, the Farsworn take over his mine and throw him out of the business. He can be seen working in the Left Hand Mine in Markarth. Upon meeting Pavo, he asks you to help him get back his mine. Players can find the dialogue to ask for marriage after defeating all the Forsworn and getting him his mine back. If Pavo dies due to any reason after marriage, the player receives a letter of inheritance with a sum of gold.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Sondas Drenim

Another miner, Sondas Drenim is a male Dark Elf who can be found in the Goldenrock Mine in Drinkwater Crossing. Eastmarch. He is a kind-hearted elf, caring more for his fellow miners than himself. He brings medicine for his fellow miners who are affected by the underground dust. He can be asked for marriage to which he gives you a quest to take his message to Quintus Navale, the shopkeeper of The White Phial located in Windhelm. Upon completion of his quest, he becomes available for marriage.

Marcurio

Marcurio is an Imperial male who is a mercenary for hire. He is a mage and can be found at the Bee and Barb in Riften. He is very intelligent and shows interest in Dwemer culture. He does not have any quest or task but only a small fee of 500 gold to become your follower. After keeping him around in your ventures for a while, the option of marriage becomes available in the dialogue.

Onmund

Onmund is a Nord male and an apprentice at the College of Winterhold. A mage by his liking, his family wanted him to choose another profession that suited his Nordic race. This led to anger between them but in the dialogues, it can be seen that he still cares for them. His quest, “Onmund’s Request”, is to help him retrieve his family’s amulet. Upon completion of the quest, he can be made a follower of the Dragonborn and later on asked for marriage.

An Argonian male, Scouts-Many-Marshes lives on the outskirts of Windhelm like all the other Argonians. He works at the docks and receives a little wage. His only wish is for all the different races to live in harmony in Windhelm. Like every other Argonian, he has trouble with his boss Torbjorn Shatter-Shield. His quest “A Few Words with You” is to talk to Torbjorn about the conditions of the Argonians. The quest can be done by either bribing or killing Torbjorn to gain Scouts-Many-Marshes’s trust. This will make the option for marriage available.

Farkas

Farkas is a Nord male in Skyrim. He is a warrior and a member of The Circle. He is living in Jorrvaskr in Whiterun. He is among the first companions of the Dragonborn in Skyrim and also a Master-level trainer in Heavy Armor. A solid steward to have around you. He can become a follower and then ask for marriage.

Balimund

A blacksmith by profession, Balimund is a Nord male working in Riften. His workplace is located near the marketplace. He is also a trainer in Smithing. He works at The Scorched Hammer along with his stepson Asbjorn Fire-Tamer. To ask him for marriage, players must first get Balimund 10 Fire Salts for his forge. Completing this quest earns you his trust and the dialogue for marriage.

Sorex Vinius

Sorex Vinius is an Imperial merchant who works with his father and sister at The Winking Skeever. He has a daring attitude and admits that he dislikes Roggvir (A Hold Guard at Solitude). His dialogues depict that he has an interest in men as well. To gain his trust, players must deliver a drink of Stros M’Kai Rum to Falk Firebeard (Steward for the Jarl Elisif the Fair) at the Blue Palace. Upon doing so, you gain his trust and can approach him for marriage.

Argis the Bulwark

Argos the Bulwark is a Nord male who becomes the housecarl of the Dragonborn when you are appointed as Thane of Markarth. He can be found in the Vlindrel Hall. He is a reliable warrior to keep around you. Along with being the housecarl, if you are wearing the Amulet of Mara, you can ask him if he would consider marrying you. He can be considered as the best option for marriage as he comes in handy during battles.