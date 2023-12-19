Best Wives To Marry in Skyrim [Top 20]

In the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, players can do almost anything possible in the real world. One of those real-world things is to have a spouse. Yes, it is possible to get married in Skyrim. Once players get the Amulet of Mara, they unlock the option to marry eligible NPCs. Some races, such as Khjiit and Bosmer, are not allowed to have marriages. Male Red Guard and High Elves are also ineligible to marry or get married to. Sometimes, the NPCs you can marry have a task beforehand that players must complete to marry them. Another requirement is to have a home where the spouse can reside once married. There can only be 1 wife in Skyrim at a time, so you should choose wisely. You may keep others along with you as followers or stewardesses.

In this article, we shall look into the top 20 women the Dragonborn can get married to in Skyrim. All of these are marriage candidates with their pictures.

20. Ghorza Gra-Bagol

An Orc woman, Ghorza Gra-Bagol is a blacksmith residing in Markarth. Marrying her requires players to first gain her trust. To do so, she gives you a quest called “Skilled Apprenticeship,” where players will have to retrieve a book for her. If you seek a strong spouse instead of a beautiful one, then she might be your first choice.

19. Taarie

A Tailor in Solitude, Taarie is a kind woman. Belonging to the race of High Elves, she is very loving and caring towards everyone, but mainly the Dragonborn after the marriage. To acquire her trust, you must complete her task “Fit for a Jarl.” If, by some chance, players do not have a home before marriage, they can always rent out the Radiant Raiment (where Taarie works) to go forth with the marriage.

18. Shahvee

Shahvee is an Argonian woman working at a tanning rack by the Windhelm Docks in Eastmarch. She is a high-spirited woman, even if her life isn’t the best. Players can get her quest “Shahvee’s Amulet” from her to complete and then ask her for marriage. She is a former thief and even teaches the Dragonborn some of her old tricks of stealing.

17. Borgakh the Steel Heart

An Orc warrior, Borgakh the Steel Heart is the daughter of the chief of an Orc stronghold located in Mor Khazgur, near Solitude. She is a warrior and can become a follower as well as a wife to the Dragonborn. She shows admiration towards the Dragonborn from the first encounter. If you wish to marry her or even make her your follower, you must first pay her Dowry to free her from her arranged marriage.

16. Ysolda

Ysolda is a normal civilian living in Whiterun. She is a Nord by birth and often walks around the market and Dragonsearch. She gives players a quest “Rare Gifts” upon the completion of which players can ask her for marriage.

15. Iona

Iona is another Nord housecarl. She becomes your housecarl once you achieve the title of Thane of The Rift. She cannot be found before the title has been given to you. A warrior who masters in one-handed weapons. She does not require a quest of her own to become your spouse so after she is appointed as housecarl, she can be asked for marriage.

14. Senna

Senna is a Breton woman. She is a Priestess in the Temple of Dibella in Markarth. She is a selfish lover and only deems herself and the Dragonborn to be the ones capable of being loved by anyone. She takes pride in her love for the Dragonborn. To ask her for marriage, players need to complete the quest “The Heart of Dibella” which is acquired by doing something unethical such as stealing or picking locks in the temple.

13. Sylgja

Slygja is a Nord woman and a miner by profession. She lives in a house in Shor’s Stone and works in the Redbelly Mine. She is a kind soul and stays in touch with her parents. When you talk to her for the first time, she tells you that she is injured and cannot deliver a letter to her father. You can then pick up the quest “Special Delivery” and so the delivery yourself. Upon return, you can see the option to ask for marriage.

12. Brelyna Maryon

Brelyna Maryon is a Dark Elf and is residing at the College of Winterhold. She is an apprentice at the college. As you enter the college for the first time, she accompanies you in the beginning quests. To gain her marriage trust, simply volunteer for her magical experiment. After that, she becomes willing to get married to you.

11. Morwen

Morwen is a Nord woman. She is a member of the Skaal tribe. She has a fighting spirit and lives in Solstheim but she belongs to Skyrim. She gives the Dragonborn a quest called “Morwens Request” where players must deliver a necklace. Once done, she is open to marriage. After the marriage, you can either live with her in Solstheim or bring her to Skyrim where she once lived.

10. Anwen

Anwen is another priestess residing in the Temple of Dibella in Markarth. She is an easy spouse to get as she does not have any quest to demand marriage. She is, however, very devoted to her role as a priestess and asks to live in the temple with the Dragonborn. You can accept or reject and take her home. After marriage, Anwen opens up a shop and gives you a profit every day.

9. Gilfre

Gilfre is an Imperial woman. She is a lumberjack residing at Mixwater Mill in Eastmarch. She is the owner of the mill and lives there as well. She has been having trouble at the mill since all the workers left to fight in the Civil War. To have her available for marriage, simply sell her firewood. The more you sell, the more trust you gain, and the marriage option comes up eventually.

8. Jordis the Sword-Maiden

A Nord woman, Jordis the Sword-Maiden is a housecarl who is appointed after players complete a series of quests around solitude, completing the Jarl Elisif’s quest and also purchasing a house, the Proudspire Manor, in Solitude. She is a warrior who shows excellence in one-handed combat and archery. She can be asked for marriage after she is appointed housecarl. After that, she can either stay at the house, be a shopkeeper or come along for ventures in Skyrim.

7. Camilla Valerius

Camilla Valerius is an Imperial and a trader by profession. She lives in her shop in Riverwood. She is the most desired woman in the area. Faendal always seems to be talking about her and visiting her in her shop. To ask her for marriage, players must first complete the quest “The Golden Claw” and help her brother retrieve the claw from Bleak Falls Barrow. If players do not own a house when asking Camilla for marriage, you can always live in her shop with her.

6. Muiri

Muiri is a Breton woman. She is an apprentice at the Hag’s Cure in Markarth. She was once a lover of Alain Dufont (Leader of a bandit group). When players are ongoing the quest of “Mourning Never Comes” for the Dark Brotherhood, players come in contact with Muiri. She then tells you to kill Alain and once killed, she can be asked for marriage.

5. Jenassa

Jenassa is a rather unexpected-natured woman on this list. Instead of being all loving and caring to you and everyone, she is a dark-natured woman and can be ordered to attack anyone. She is a Dunmer woman who can be found at the Drunken Huntsman in Whiterun. She can become a follower and, later on, asks to marry you. No quest required.

4. Mjoll the Lioness

Mjoll the Lioness is a noble and kind warrior. She is a Nord and can be found in Riften, most of the time at the Bee and Barb Inn. She feels the need to do the right thing. She dislikes the Black-Briar family and the Thieves Guild. She can also become a follower but to ask for marriage, players need to complete her quest “Grimsever’s Return” in which players must return her weapon to her. After marriage, she can open up a shop to sell goods and give you profits of around 100 gold every day which increases over time.

3. Hilund

Hilund is a Nord woman and a warrior in Solstheim. She can be found at the Thirsk Mead Hall, where she lives with her tribe, the Thirsk Mead Clan. She is very noble and protective of her clan members even though she is the chief’s younger sister. She wishes to be treated as any other commoner in the tribe. To get her to marry you, you must first help her win the tribal war and then bring her 50 spears from the Rieklings. Once done, the option for marriage becomes available.

2. Lydia

Lydia is a Nord woman and warrior in Whiterun. She becomes the housecarl after players complete the quest of “Dragon Rising” and receive the title of Thane. As housecarl, she is sworn to protect the Dragonborn. She can also become your follower and ask for marriage. She can support you in battles and can even cook meals if she remains at home.

1. Aela the Huntress

Aela the huntress is a Nord thief and one who catches the eyes of anyone who stumbles across her in the game. She is a member of the Companions and a werewolf. She willingly gives you the blood to transform into a werewolf during the Companions questline and can also be acquired as a follower or a spouse. She also offers training in Archery at an expert level before and after marriage. To get the option to marry her, players must complete the Companions questline.