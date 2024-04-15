Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand Build: Skills, Augments, And Gear

Mystic Spearhand is another hybrid vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that blends magick with swift melee attacks. This playstyle allows you to control the battlefield with spells that unleash devastating combos with the Douspears. Unlike other vocations, the Mystic Spearhand is exclusive to your Arisen character, offering a personalized combat experience.

This guide will tell you all about the best skills, augments, and tactics to turn your Mystic Spearhand into a powerhouse to decimate your enemies and survive the toughest encounters in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How To Unlock Mystic Spearhand Vocation

Unlocking the Mystic Spearhand vocation is a bit more complicated than the rest. You must complete a few quests and then meet with an NPC. Start by completing the “Monster Culling” quest and returning to Brant, who gave you the quest. After doing so, return to Melve. You’ll find it under attack by a grotesque-looking dragon.

Defend the town and attack the dragon by climbing on its back and attacking the sores. Once the dragon escapes, look for an NPC with a double-sided spear called Sigurd. Talk to him about his unique fighting style and once the conversation is over, you will have unlocked the Mystic Spearhand vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand Build Overview

The blend of Thief’s swift damage and Mage’s utility spells allows Mystic Spearhand to perform quick attacks. Stamina is an important aspect to consider while personalizing any Vocation, and this build has chosen core skills and equipment that keep balancing your stamina consumption.

Pros High Survivability and Damage Output Overpowered Compared to Other Vocations Invincibility Through the use of Mirror Shell Cons Can be overwhelming for new players Reliance on specific skills and gear Weapon Skills Dragoun’s Stabbe Mirour’s Vesture Thef’s Hond Wild Furie Core Skills Redoubted Bolt Quik Fot Winding Cut Augmentation Diligence Lethality Avidity Stability Exaltation Verve Equipment Weapon – Lindworm Fang Helmet – Dragon Knight’s Helmet Body Armor – Vashara Scaleskin Leg Armor – Strider’s Greaves Cloak – Any Rings – Ring of Momentum, Ring of Resolution Best Party Composition Main Pawn – Fighter Mage Sorcerer/Archer

Character Creation Recommendations

Playing with Mystic Spearhand becomes fun when it’s in pure DPS mode. This requires you to unlock the Winding Cut ability and merge it with your basic attack, which will damage your foe excessively. You want to keep a taller height but a smaller build. This is an athletic vocation so you need to be unburdened. Let your pawns be the pack mules while you do the cool stuff.

Best Weapons For Mystic Spearhand

Equip your Mystic Spearhand with Lindworm Fang if you’re looking for bonus damage if you’re not hit. This enchanted douspear has a strength of 430, magick defense of 405, and a knockdown power of 283. You can get this weapon from Bay Wayside Shrine at the endgame. If you’re in a rush, you can use Infernal Edge duospear as a replacement. After completing the “Tolled to Rest” quest, you will get this weapon.

Best Skills Selection For Mystic Spearhand In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you’ve chosen the weapon, your next job is to select weapon skills. For this build, we recommend the below skills:

Dragoun’s Stabbe | Dragoun’s Foin: The skill focuses on the agile playstyle of this Vocation as it shoots you up into the air, making you gap-close with your enemy. This is a great way to start combat. Mirour’s Vesture | Mirour’s Shelde: Blocks all the incoming damage for you and your allies for 5 seconds. This is good for tanking damage when your main tanky pawn is away or engage elsewhere. Thef’s Hond | Ravinour’s Hond: Consumes HP of nearby target and uses it as stamina. This is your main sustain ability to keep you in the fight for longer. Wild Furie: This Maister skill lets you create a magic clone and unleash a powerful combo. This dash-and-strike attack deals mixed physical and magical damage. This is great for bringing down single enemies while potentially hitting nearby ones with wide swings. Use this for bosses rather than mobs.

The core skills of Mystic Spearhand revolve around amping your melee basic attacks in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The Redoubted Bolt might not deal damage but can flinch enemies with its magickal bursts. Upgrade this skill to Forbeding/Scatering Bolt to freeze targets instead of flinching them. The Quik Fot lets you approach the target instantly once the Forbeding/Scatering Bolt hits it. Lastly, Winding Cut slashes through the enemy with by spinning the duospear forward.

Best Augmentations

As you level up in a Vocation, you unlock augments; these augments further improve the gameplay of your Arisen. You can use up to six augmentations, and we have listed the most powerful and efficient ones:

Diligence: Increases recovery time when staggered. Lethality: Increases damage to vital points. Avidity: Increases climbing and movement speed when scaling enemies. Stability: Decreases the likelihood of being targeted by enemies. Exaltation: Increases stamina recovery. Verve: Increases strength based on carried weight.

Equipment Selection

One tip for managing your Arisen’s stamina is to alter its equipment to the lightest weight. For this build we have used the following equipment:

Helmet – Dragon Knight’s Helmet : A headwear relic that has defense of 99 and magickal defense of 105.

: A headwear relic that has defense of 99 and magickal defense of 105. Body Armor – Vashara Scaleskin : An armor that has a high defense rate of 220 and a magickal defense of 79. The knockdown resistance of this armor is 69.

– : An armor that has a high defense rate of 220 and a magickal defense of 79. The knockdown resistance of this armor is 69. Leg Armor – Strider’s Greaves : A formidable leg armor that has defense stat of 102 and 99 magickal defense.

: A formidable leg armor that has defense stat of 102 and 99 magickal defense. Ring 1 – Ring of Momentum : A ring that moderately boosts maximum stamina.

: A ring that moderately boosts maximum stamina. Ring 2 – Ring of Resolution: A ring that reduces the chances of getting knocked down or getting staggered.

Best Party Composition for Mystic Spearhand

Moving to the last section of party composition, it is ideal to have a Vocation that taunts the enemy, a healer, and a vocation that does range damage. To make the best team for Mysic Spearhand in Dragon’s Dogma 2, use the given best pawns: