Bayonetta 3 Echoes Of Memory Locations Guide

There are several collectibles to track down in Bayonetta 3, perhaps a tad too many. The silver lining is that most of these collectibles can be easily found in every single chapter of the game.

They are not locked behind any specific mission for example. They are also easy to come by and do not require any feats of strength or you to jump through additional hoops.

Echoes of Memory, as one of the many collectibles, are miniature black books that you can find to unlock lore in the game. Each memory adds a new section in your lore menu, from where you can read how the world of Bayonetta functions.

The following guide will tell you all of the Echoes of Memory locations in Bayonetta 3. Most of them are hiding behind breakable walls or at the top of movable platforms.

Do note that some chapters do not contain any Echoes of Memory. Hence, only the chapters that do have been covered below.

Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers

Echoes of Memory #1

When you are done with Verse #2, head to the small tower on your right. One of its walls is cracked. Break down the cracked wall with your attacks. Your first Echoes of Memory are inside.

Echoes of Memory #2

This Echoes of Memory is located in the upper part of the building and there is no staircase to access it. You need to stop and fast-forward time.

Doing so will stop the collapsed building fragment from falling into the ground and make you a stairway to climb. Once you have climbed the stairway, you can find the second Echoes of Memory in the building.

Echoes of Memory #3

There is a complex made in the tunnel at Shibuya. Once inside the room at the tunnel, navigate to the left side and find the third Echoes of Memory there.

Chapter 3: A Sinking Feeling

Echoes of Memory #1

The first Echoes of Memory of chapter 3 can be found at the top of the building. This building is the same ruined building where you found Umbran Crow.

Echoes of Memory #2

To get to the second Echoes of Memory, you need to rebuild a bridge by winding back time. You just need to build half the bridge for you to walk across and get the Echoes of Memory.

Once the bridge is built, you can get second Echoes of Memory in the middle.

Side Mission 1: The Crimson Shadow

Echoes of Memory #1

While doing The Crimson Shadow, you need to travel to the bottom level of the building that is submerged in Water. You can then find Echoes of Memory in the left corner.

Chapter 4: World’s Apart

Echoes of Memory #1

You can find the first Echoes of Memory at the cliffside where you found Treasure Chest #2. It can be found at the side where the tree is located.

Echoes of Memory #2

Once you are inside the second area, you can find the Echoes of Memory in the middle of the open area next to the wooden platform.

Echoes of Memory #3

At the Central Promenade area, there is a building that you need to climb on top of. Open the Automation Orb found at the top of the building that will show moving platforms. You can find the third Echoes of Memory at the end of the platform path.

Echoes of Memory #4

There is a sealed door next to the Gates of Hell portal and opening it will get you access to the courtyard. Head inside and Echoes of Memory will be there in middle.

Side Mission 2: The Lynx Strikes

Echoes of Memory #1

In the Lynx Strikes mission, travel to the bottom level. You will find Echoes of Memory hovering around in between the two yellow platforms above the water.

Chapter 7: Burning Sands

Echoes of Memory #1

There is a platform at the side of the mountain that is located at the very start of the Burning Sands. Once you have located the platform, Echoes of Memory will be found at the side.

Echoes of Memory #2

After opening Treasure Chest #10 in Burning Sands, you will find an orb that will open up some platform that you can hop on and climb.

After climbing to the top of the path created by Orb, you can easily collect the second Echoes of Memory of the Burning Sands chapter.

Chapter 8: A Croaking Chorus

Echoes of Memory #1

Similar to the Burning Sand’s Echoes of Memory, you can find this Echo after climbing to the top of the platforms. These platforms are now moving and can be revealed by the orb after opening Treasure Chest #1.

Echoes of Memory #2

Head inside the Temple of Baal by going inside the tunnels at the quicksands. There will be a broken staircase located inside the room at the temple. The second Echoes of Memory will be located close to the staircase.

Chapter 9: Learning to Fly

Echoes of Memory #1

When you start the Learning to Fly mission, you will find a waterfall close to the open area. The lake under the waterfall has a lot of frogs which will be a sign that you are in the right location.

Close to the waterfall, you will find the first Echoes of Memory in the Learning to Fly chapter.

Echoes of Memory #2

In Bayonetta 3, you can find this Echoes of Memory inside the Windmill Temple. Inside a room to the right, there will be a cracked floor, and Echoes of Memory can be found underneath that.

Echoes of Memory #3

Head inside the room at the end of the corridor in the building that has Gates of Hell. The Echoes of Memory can be found at the right of this room.

Chapter 10: Cover of Night

Echoes of Memory #1

You will reach the top of the mountain after climbing the moving platforms. At the mountain, there will be a tower that has another moving platform inside and we can access it by crashing on its side.

Once inside the tower, the moving platform will take you to the top and there you will find the Echoes of Memory collectible.

Echoes of Memory #2

There will be a crow sitting on the edge of the cliff right after Treasure Chest #3. You will find Echoes of Memory by chasing the crow where he flies at the end.

Echoes of Memory #3

At the main Parisian Strip, there will be an open subway stairwell and you can find the Echoes of Memory at the stairs.

Chapter 11: A Familiar Dance

Echoes of Memory #1

After smashing Treasure Chest #3 in the cpater, the orb will reveal a moving platform that will take you to the Echoes of the Memory location.

It is on a building that also has places for the player to climb on if the moving platform does not quite reach there.