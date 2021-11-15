Battlefield 2042 offers a chance to use the improved versions of the maps from previous editions via Battlefield Portal. In this guide, we will be guiding you on how to play on old Battlefield maps in Battlefield 2042 through Battlefield Portal.

How to Play Old Battlefield Maps in Battlefield 2042

The old maps from the previous Battlefield games aren’t actually in the primary multiplayer mode of Battlefield 2042. Instead, you can access these maps in Battlefield Portal alongside some custom games.

But how do you actually use the Battlefield Portal for old maps particularly? Let’s find out below.

How to use Battlefield Portal for Old Maps

First, you need to access the Battlefield Portal under the main menu. Under the Portal tab, you can see classic games option on the featured screen. You can optionally browse other maps and host one of these yourself from the other tabs.

By now, there are six classic maps available in Battlefield 2042 including 2 maps from Battlefield 1942, 2 maps from Bad Company 2, and 2 maps from Battlefield 3.

Here are all six maps that were improved and included in Battlefield 2042 by this time.

Battlefield 1942: Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein

Battlefield Bad Company 2: Arica Harbor and Valparaiso

Battlefield 3: Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals

Only Conquest is accessible for the Battlefield 1942 and Battlefield 3 maps, while only Rush is available from Bad Company 3.

Moreover, the facility of browsing community experiences is also available to custom servers with an altered set of rules. This allows you to use the maps as you want to irrespective of what DICE have created already.

There are a lot of options here in terms of using different features. For example, you can equip the arsenal from Bad Company 2 on Battlefield 2042 maps or use the weapons from Battlefield 1942 against a team with the weapons from Battlefield 3.

So, there are many combinations waiting to be played.

How to Build a Custom Battlefield Portal Map

As we have mentioned above, players can create an experience according to their choice. To do so, you need to go to Battlefield Portal Builder website.

Once there, click on Create Something New to build your own experience and select maps as you like. You can select maps by heading towards the Map Rotation option. You can also make changes by going to Modify option under My Experiences tab.

We hope that this guide helped you to use the Old Battlefield maps in Battlefield 2042.