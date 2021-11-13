Choosing the optimal settings in the brand-new Battlefield 2042 is integral if you want to come out on top of the countless battles you’re going to fight in-game. In this Battlefield 2042 Best Console Settings Guide, we will take a dig into all the best settings of the game.
Battlefield 2042 Best Console Settings
In Battlefield 2042, the best settings for PC haven’t changed much as compared to the last iteration of the franchise. However, when it comes to consoles, there have been some significant changes.
Our guide below will go over the best settings in BF 2042 for console players. So, let’s begin!
General
Global Controls
- Invert all Vertical Look: Custom
- Camera Shake Amount: 50
All other ‘Invert Vertical Look’ options here, depending upon your personal preference. For instance, you can turn them on if you prefer playing with an inverted vertical look.
Others
All the options here are pretty self-explanatory and depend upon your personal preference. You can either turn them on or off.
Display Settings
Video
- Field of View: 74 (it can vary, depending upon your personal preference.)
- Vehicle 3rd Person Field of View: 88 (it can vary, depending upon your personal preference.)
- ADS Field of View: Personal Preference
- Brightness: 50
- Motion Blur: 0
Turn off all the other options.
HUD General
- Show HUD: On
- HUD Motion: Off
- Camera Shake Amount: 50
- Soldier Compass: Always On
- Show Vehicle Seat: On
- Colorblind: Off (On, if you are colorblind)
- Kill Log: On
- Show Kills Made By: All
Crosshair
- Crosshair Opacity: 100
- Crosshair Projection: Off
- Crosshair Thickness: Default
- Hit Indicator Opacity: 100
- Damage-based Shape: On
- Armor Broken Hit Indicator: On
All the color options here are personal preferences.
Minimap
Go with the default settings. Although you can vary them slightly, depending upon your personal preference.
Sound
Audio
- Music Volume: 20
- Audio Mix: Personal Preference
The options of Sound Configuration, Hit Indicator, and In-World Radio Music are personal preferences whereas for all the other options, go with the default settings.
Subtitles
All options depend on your personal preference.
Controller
Controller Schemes
- Soldier Controls: Default
- Soldier Buttons: Alternate
- Ground Vehicle Driver Controls: Default
- Ground Vehicle Driver Buttons: Alternate
- Transport Vehicle Driver Controls: Default
- Transport Vehicle Driver Buttons: Alternate
- Air Pilot Controls: Default
- Air Pilot Buttons: Alternate
- Gunner Controls: Default
- Gunner Controls: Alternate
Global
- Invert Vertical Look for Soldier: Personal Preference
- Controller Vibration: Off
On Foot
- Soldier Aim Sensitivity: 30-50, if you’re a beginner and 100, if you’re used to the playstyle of the game
- Soldier Aim Assist: 100
- Soldier Aim Assist Zoom Snap: 0
- Soldier Zoom Aim Sensitivity: 100
- Aiming Left/Right Acceleration: 0
- Vertical Aim Ratio: 48
All the other options here are personal preferences. You are also good to go with the default settings.
Vehicles
- Vehicle Aim Sensitivity: 50
- Aiming Left/Right Acceleration: 0
- Vertical Aim Ratio: 48
- Vehicle aim-relative controls: Off
All the other options here are personal preferences. You are also good to go with the default settings.
Controller Tuning
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Center Deadzone: 13
- L2 Deadzone: 0
- L2 Max Input Threshold: 5
- R2 Deadzone: 0
- R2 Max Input Threshold: 5
All the other options here are personal preferences. You are also good to go with the default settings.
Accessibility
All the other options here are personal preferences. You are also good to go with the default settings.
Controller Mapping
It allows you to fully customize your controller scheme. If you do want to customize it, be sure to select custom in the controller settings.