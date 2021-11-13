Choosing the optimal settings in the brand-new Battlefield 2042 is integral if you want to come out on top of the countless battles you’re going to fight in-game. In this Battlefield 2042 Best Console Settings Guide, we will take a dig into all the best settings of the game.

Battlefield 2042 Best Console Settings

In Battlefield 2042, the best settings for PC haven’t changed much as compared to the last iteration of the franchise. However, when it comes to consoles, there have been some significant changes.

Our guide below will go over the best settings in BF 2042 for console players. So, let’s begin!

General

Global Controls

Invert all Vertical Look: Custom

Camera Shake Amount: 50

All other ‘Invert Vertical Look’ options here, depending upon your personal preference. For instance, you can turn them on if you prefer playing with an inverted vertical look.

Others

All the options here are pretty self-explanatory and depend upon your personal preference. You can either turn them on or off.

Display Settings

Video

Field of View: 74 (it can vary, depending upon your personal preference.)

Vehicle 3 rd Person Field of View: 88 (it can vary, depending upon your personal preference.)

Person Field of View: 88 (it can vary, depending upon your personal preference.) ADS Field of View: Personal Preference

Brightness: 50

Motion Blur: 0

Turn off all the other options.

HUD General

Show HUD: On

HUD Motion: Off

Camera Shake Amount: 50

Soldier Compass: Always On

Show Vehicle Seat: On

Colorblind: Off (On, if you are colorblind)

Kill Log: On

Show Kills Made By: All

Crosshair

Crosshair Opacity: 100

Crosshair Projection: Off

Crosshair Thickness: Default

Hit Indicator Opacity: 100

Damage-based Shape: On

Armor Broken Hit Indicator: On

All the color options here are personal preferences.

Minimap

Go with the default settings. Although you can vary them slightly, depending upon your personal preference.

Sound

Audio

Music Volume: 20

Audio Mix: Personal Preference

The options of Sound Configuration, Hit Indicator, and In-World Radio Music are personal preferences whereas for all the other options, go with the default settings.

Subtitles

All options depend on your personal preference.

Controller

Controller Schemes

Soldier Controls: Default

Soldier Buttons: Alternate

Ground Vehicle Driver Controls: Default

Ground Vehicle Driver Buttons: Alternate

Transport Vehicle Driver Controls: Default

Transport Vehicle Driver Buttons: Alternate

Air Pilot Controls: Default

Air Pilot Buttons: Alternate

Gunner Controls: Default

Gunner Controls: Alternate

Global

Invert Vertical Look for Soldier: Personal Preference

Controller Vibration: Off

On Foot

Soldier Aim Sensitivity: 30-50, if you’re a beginner and 100, if you’re used to the playstyle of the game

Soldier Aim Assist: 100

Soldier Aim Assist Zoom Snap: 0

Soldier Zoom Aim Sensitivity: 100

Aiming Left/Right Acceleration: 0

Vertical Aim Ratio: 48

All the other options here are personal preferences. You are also good to go with the default settings.

Vehicles

Vehicle Aim Sensitivity: 50

Aiming Left/Right Acceleration: 0

Vertical Aim Ratio: 48

Vehicle aim-relative controls: Off

All the other options here are personal preferences. You are also good to go with the default settings.

Controller Tuning

Controller Vibration: Off

Center Deadzone: 13

L2 Deadzone: 0

L2 Max Input Threshold: 5

R2 Deadzone: 0

R2 Max Input Threshold: 5

All the other options here are personal preferences. You are also good to go with the default settings.

Accessibility

All the other options here are personal preferences. You are also good to go with the default settings.

Controller Mapping

It allows you to fully customize your controller scheme. If you do want to customize it, be sure to select custom in the controller settings.