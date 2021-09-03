Battlefield 2042 Beta On Xbox Series X Might Weigh Nearly 100 GB

You can start freeing up storage space while waiting for Battlefield 2042 to finally host its promised open beta in the coming weeks.

Battlefield 2042 was originally listed on the Microsoft Store with a file size of 60 GB. Following a new update (via Reddit) earlier today, the same file size now weighs around 92 GB for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The increased file size suggests that developer DICE is readying Battlefield 2042 for the upcoming open beta. Unless there are more updates between now and when the open beta goes live, Xbox Series owners should play it safe by freeing up around 100 GB of storage space on their hard drives.

It should also be noted that the mentioned file size will probably not be the same at release. The 90-100 GB file size is purely for the open beta, meaning that DICE has potentially cut out a lot of content. When Battlefield 2042 officially releases in the coming months, it will hence weigh a lot more which does not even include a day one mandatory update across all platforms.

Battlefield 2042 was also incidentally updated earlier today on Steam. It certainly appears that the game is being prepped on all platforms for the open beta.

For whatever reason, publisher Electronic Arts has refrained from confirming when the open beta will go live. The dates should have arrived a couple of weeks back since the beta was presumed to take place within early September.

The good news is that Electronic Arts is still committing to the same September window but if the publisher does not offer an update by next week, expect the beta to have been pushed into late September.

Battlefield 2042 will officially launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.

The standard edition costs $60 and $70 on previous-generation consoles and current-generation consoles respectively.