Batman: Arkham Knight Stagg Airship Riddler Trophies Locations

There are two large Stagg Airships stationed above Gotham City on the northwest of Founders’ Island which contain more Ridder Trophies. You cannot get them without reaching a specific point in the main storyline of Batman: Arkham Knight. Hence, we recommend beating the game and unlocking its endings before hunting down the trophies as part of the Ridder Revenge mission.

Where to find all Riddler Trophies on Stagg Airship Alpha?

Riddler Trophy #1

The next trophy in Batman: Arkham Knight, is located in the large Testing Facility. Use the Remote Hacking Device and ‘Bamboo’ password to free up the chimp and lead him onto the Pressure Pads to acquire the collectible. You will need to quickfire Batarangs to open up the way for the chimp.

Riddler Trophy #2

This collectible is located inside the main Cargo Hold area. You need to head over to the main floor and head inside a locked door on the right side using the Voice Synthesizer to gain access and Blind the sentry gun using the Remote Hacking Device to acquire the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #3

You need to use the Airship Stability Controls to make a path on the lowest floor of the Foyer, near the boxes in front of a container.

Riddler Trophy #4

This Riddler trophy is located inside the main Cargo Hold area. You need to use the Line Launcher to access the open hole on the far side of the room to acquire the collectible

Riddler Trophy #5

This one is located inside a small corridor leading from the Cargo Bay to the Testing Lab area.

Riddler Trophy #6

While inside the Foyer, head to the main floor and use ‘Friction’ as the password on the screen near a mesh door to find the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #7

Inside the Foyer (where a bunch of boxes are hanging), use Stability controls and the REC Gun on the door of a shed with a green light around it and head inside to find the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #8

There is a small corridor leading from the entrance to the Cargo Hold area. You need to drop down into the grate from the area and hit 3 question mark buttons quickly to claim the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #9

You need to head over to the Cargo Hold room and use the Explosive Gel to blow up a portion of the ceiling, tilt the airship to make a box drop below and tilt again to make the box break the glass. Now you can grab the Riddler trophy using the Batclaw. on the other side of the room.

Riddler Trophy #10

Drop Down through a floor grate in the Cargo hold to get to a lower floor. Stand on the pressure pad and guide a Remote Batarang to hit the question mark button. Grab the collectible using the Batclaw

Riddler Trophy #11

The next collectible in Batman: Arkham Knight is located in the bottom area of the Foyer, facing the exit of the ship. You need to use ‘Gradient’ as the password to release the ball containing the trophy and tilt the airship to make it follow the path to the hole in front of you.

Riddler Trophy #12

This collectible is located on the far backside of Airship Alpha. You need to use your Remote Hacking Device to open up the cage using ‘Simian’ as a password and make the chimp stand on the Pressure Pad nearby to open up the cage containing the collectible.

Where to find all Riddler Trophies on Stagg Airship Beta?

Riddler Trophy #1

You will come across some sealed-up rooms along the Testing Area with the collectible behind the glass. You need to use the Simon Stagg fingerprints to access the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #2

This collectible is located inside the Biological Engineering area. You need to head right from the testing area to find a couple of chimps that you need to use to activate the pressure pads in the cages and solve the puzzle to claim the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #3

Head over to the bottom left side of the room inside the Stagg Airship Beta and use the Voice Synthesizer to unlock the sliding boxes.

Tilt the airship to make the box smash the sentry gun and stand on the pressure pad. Now use a Remote Batarang to hit the question mark buttons on the other airship in front of you to acquire the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #4

Head to the Subject Testing Area, you need to go to the southern edge where you will need to use the airship stability controls to make your way to the trophy to claim it.

Riddler Trophy #5

Head over to the top-right side of the room inside the Stagg Airship Beta and use the Voice Synthesizer to acquire the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #6

Go to the south side of the Biological Engineering area and head inside a grate along the upper floor to find the collectible right next to a couple of generators. Hit all the generators with a Remote Electrical Charge to unlock the trophy.

Riddler Trophy #7

Head to the Subject Testing Facility and tilt the airship in a way so that the box containing the trophy bursts through the airship. It will end up in the water from where you can get it.

Riddler Trophy #8

Head to the north side of the Biological Engineering area and look for a steam vent that you can block with a Freeze Grenade. Now head inside and grab the Riddler trophy.

Riddler Trophy #9

The next Riddler trophy in Batman: Arkham Knight is located in the Biological Engineering area where you need to use the Remote Hacking Device and enter the password “CHIMPANZEE“ to open up the door and acquire the collectible.